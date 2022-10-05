IND vs SA | My goal is to be fit for the 2023 ODI World Cup, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has scored 6647 runs in 158 ODIs so far with an average of 45.84 and a strike rate of 92.07. He has hit 17 centuries and 38 fifties so far in a glorious career and will be looking forward to give his best in the coming years. The series will also test Dhawan’s leadership skills and he might prove himself to be the candidate to take over the captaincy in future.