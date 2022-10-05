IND vs SA | My goal is to be fit for the 2023 ODI World Cup, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 8:31 PM
Shikhar Dhawan has stated that he wants to keep himself fit to represent the national side in the 2023 World Cup and that will be his primary aim in future. Dhawan further added that he is looking forward to the opportunity of captaining the Indian team in South Africa and will enjoy the challenge.
After beating South Africa by 2-1 in a three-match T20I series, India will be playing South Africa in a ODI series from October 6. However, India’s T20I side will be preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia and so they will field a different playing XI in ODIs. The ODI side includes youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan in the lineup. They will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy.
Ahead of the series against South Africa, Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he is aiming to be fit till the 2023 ODI World Cup.
"Whenever possible, I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it," Dhawan said in the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa.
"My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray," he added.
Dhawan has scored 6647 runs in 158 ODIs so far with an average of 45.84 and a strike rate of 92.07. He has hit 17 centuries and 38 fifties so far in a glorious career and will be looking forward to give his best in the coming years. The series will also test Dhawan’s leadership skills and he might prove himself to be the candidate to take over the captaincy in future.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.