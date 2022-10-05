ICC World T20 2022 | India and England pick of the teams at the moment, Australia in top three, reckons Michael Bevan

Today at 12:23 PM
Michael Bevan has had his say on the favorites for the upcoming World T20 in Australia, picking India and England as the top two teams for the tournament. However, he insisted on Australia's ability to surprise as well given their home soil advantage and the success in the previous edition.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is all set to get its eighth edition underway Down Under on October 16 with a total of 16 participants, only 12 of which will make it to the crucial second stage starting October 22. The previous edition in the United Arab Emirates had seen New Zealand and Australia contest in the final after defeating England and Pakistan respectively in the penultimate clashes, with the Kangaroos running away winners in the title clash. However, they are currently ranked outside the top five in the ICC T20I charts and have struggled for consistency.
On the other hand, India has been running rampant in bilaterals since the marquee event last year, registering eight series victories and no losses, including a 2-1 triumph over Australia. They are presently the world's top-ranked team by a distance and are guaranteed to retain that spot when the competition kicks off in Australia. The Men in Blue are closely trailed by European nemesis England who are high on confidence having defeated Pakistan 4-3 in their own backyard despite playing there for the first time in 17 years.
Australia legend Michael Bevan believes India and England have the best chances of clinching the tournament but one cannot underestimate Australia, especially on home soil.
"I reckon I would have to say India, England, and Australia. I think that the pick of the teams at the moment are probably India and England. But Australia have some amazing players, some super talented players and when it clicks for them, it clicks and they are plenty good enough to take off consecutive World Cups," he was quoted saying by news agency AP.
"And, given the home ground advantage (for Australia), it should help a little bit as well. I think they would have to be my top three at this stage, I think," Bevan concluded.
