ICC World T20 2022 | India and England pick of the teams at the moment, Australia in top three, reckons Michael Bevan

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is all set to get its eighth edition underway Down Under on October 16 with a total of 16 participants, only 12 of which will make it to the crucial second stage starting October 22. The previous edition in the United Arab Emirates had seen New Zealand and Australia contest in the final after defeating England and Pakistan respectively in the penultimate clashes, with the Kangaroos running away winners in the title clash. However, they are currently ranked outside the top five in the ICC T20I charts and have struggled for consistency.