Axar Patel nominated for ICC Player of the Month alongside Cameron Green and Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, however, has made a strong case for himself, breaking the record for the most runs by a batsman in bilateral T20I series during the recent visit by England. The opener struck four half-centuries in six games, tallying a total of 316 runs at an average of 63.20. Earlier in the month, he had played a match-winning knock of 71 against India in the Asia Cup as well before a valiant 55 versus Sri Lanka in the final saw him almost take his team to victory singlehandedly. The 30-year-old will be hopeful of winning his first such honor by the ICC and following in skipper Babar Azam's footsteps who has won it twice.