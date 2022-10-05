sport iconCricket

    AUS vs WI 2022 | Internet reacts as Mitchell Starc shows disbelief over 'Drunk’ review system's controversial ruling

    Mitchell Starc picked a couple of wickets in first T20I against West Indies

    The Decision Review System was introduced in cricket with the hope to increase umpiring accuracy but it often produces some bizarre outcomes. Such an instance occurred during Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal in the first T20I as an LBW-decision reversal left Mitchell Starc at a loss for words.

    Australia have dominated the first T20I against the West Indies after choosing to bowl first. They restricted the visitors to 145/9 on the back of a three-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood. All their bowlers did a fantastic job of bowling tight lines and lengths but it was the role played by the DRS system in Nicholas Pooran’s controversial dismissal that grabbed most of the spectators' attention. 

    Mitchell Starc was handed the ball ahead of the 11th over of the innings while the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Raymon Reifer were at the crease. Pooran was facing the fifth delivery of the over and the left-arm seamer bowled an accurate yorker which almost floored the Caribbean batter in an attempt to dig it out. The white Kookaburra went on to hit Pooran's pads but only elicited a leg-before wicket appeal from Starc since the ball seemed to be sliding down the leg. As expected, the umpire declared not-out but Aaron Finch chose to challenge the decision.and opted for a review. The consequent replays only reaffirmed the initial notions of the ball missing the leg stump but few would have anticipated the sequence of events which followed

    Having given up on the hope of scalping his first wicket in the match, Starc began his walk back to the bowling mark. The angle created by the seamer's release and the ball's pitching spot had him as well as the viewers convinced that the impact was taking the ball down the leg. However, hawk-eye showed that the delivery was in fact hitting the leg-stump and the decision was reversed, sending Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion. 

    Netizens echoed the shock that Mitchell Starc was seen expressing immediately, after and quickly voiced their reactions on social media 

    How's that out?

    Hehe

    Please don't use the same in the world cup

    poor tech

    What the hell?

    horrible

    drunk Review System

    Everyone

    No way that's out

    Pure tech fault

