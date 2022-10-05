AUS vs WI 2022 | Internet reacts as Mitchell Starc shows disbelief over 'Drunk’ review system's controversial ruling

Mitchell Starc was handed the ball ahead of the 11th over of the innings while the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Raymon Reifer were at the crease. Pooran was facing the fifth delivery of the over and the left-arm seamer bowled an accurate yorker which almost floored the Caribbean batter in an attempt to dig it out. The white Kookaburra went on to hit Pooran's pads but only elicited a leg-before wicket appeal from Starc since the ball seemed to be sliding down the leg. As expected, the umpire declared not-out but Aaron Finch chose to challenge the decision.and opted for a review. The consequent replays only reaffirmed the initial notions of the ball missing the leg stump but few would have anticipated the sequence of events which followed