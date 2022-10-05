AUS vs WI 2022 | Internet reacts as Mitchell Starc shows disbelief over 'Drunk’ review system's controversial ruling

Today at 4:29 PM
The Decision Review System was introduced in cricket with the hope to increase umpiring accuracy but it often produces some bizarre outcomes. Such an instance occurred during Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal in the first T20I as an LBW-decision reversal left Mitchell Starc at a loss for words.
Australia have dominated the first T20I against the West Indies after choosing to bowl first. They restricted the visitors to 145/9 on the back of a three-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood. All their bowlers did a fantastic job of bowling tight lines and lengths but it was the role played by the DRS system in Nicholas Pooran’s controversial dismissal that grabbed most of the spectators' attention.
Mitchell Starc was handed the ball ahead of the 11th over of the innings while the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Raymon Reifer were at the crease. Pooran was facing the fifth delivery of the over and the left-arm seamer bowled an accurate yorker which almost floored the Caribbean batter in an attempt to dig it out. The white Kookaburra went on to hit Pooran's pads but only elicited a leg-before wicket appeal from Starc since the ball seemed to be sliding down the leg. As expected, the umpire declared not-out but Aaron Finch chose to challenge the decision.and opted for a review. The consequent replays only reaffirmed the initial notions of the ball missing the leg stump but few would have anticipated the sequence of events which followed
Having given up on the hope of scalping his first wicket in the match, Starc began his walk back to the bowling mark. The angle created by the seamer's release and the ball's pitching spot had him as well as the viewers convinced that the impact was taking the ball down the leg. However, hawk-eye showed that the delivery was in fact hitting the leg-stump and the decision was reversed, sending Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion.
Netizens echoed the shock that Mitchell Starc was seen expressing immediately, after and quickly voiced their reactions on social media
How's that out?
Hehe
Man behind DRS#AusVsWI pic.twitter.com/avQVWRRbgi— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) October 5, 2022
Please don't use the same in the world cup
Happy to lend our DRS System if you need, @CricketAus. #AusVsWI— BYC (@vermont_byc) October 5, 2022
poor tech
@CricketAus is instinctively dishonest..so much so that their DRS machine also tends to follow this instinct. #nicholaspooran dismissal didn't only shock west Indians but to #mitchellstarc as well.#AusVsWI— ajay kumar (@aj_newdelhi) October 5, 2022
What the hell?
Is that the DRS we can expect to get in the Big Bash? #AusVsWI— Cameron Douglas (@Cam_Dougie) October 5, 2022
horrible
Lol horrible DRS. No way it’s hitting the stumps. Pooran very very unlucky #AusVsWI— Sherlock (@Zallion) October 5, 2022
drunk Review System
DRS has definitely been having humpday drinks 😵💫 #AusVsWI— Higgo🎗 (@boozehiggo) October 5, 2022
Everyone
Anyone else not sold on DRS tonight #AusVsWI— Chris Stevens (@TheLadfromAus) October 5, 2022
No way that's out
There is no way that ball was hitting in the inside of leg stump, bizarre technology is DRS sometimes. #AusVsWI— Liam Vertigan (@VertiganLiam) October 5, 2022
Pure tech fault
Nicholas Pooran DRS LBW is a pure Technology fault. If it wasn't a technical thing, then Definitely Australia cheated in this case.#AusVsWI— Chivari ragalu (@SlowTsunami1) October 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.