AUS vs WI 2022 | Internet reacts as Kyle Mayers hits a monstrous 105-meter six with backfoot punch

West Indies are up against Australia in a two-match T20I series as they prepare for the World Cup to be played later this month. After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bowl first with an intent to optimise the playing conditions which are helpful for pace and bounce. West Indies lost the wicket of Johnson Charles early in the innings even as Kyle Mayers on the other end continued to middle the ball right from the start. His innings involved an impressive cover drive early off a Mitchell Starc delivery but his six on the backfoot against Cameron Green was easily the most spectacular moment.