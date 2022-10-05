AUS vs WI 2022 | Internet reacts as Kyle Mayers hits a monstrous 105-meter six with backfoot punch

Today at 2:37 PM
Many of the batters clear boundary ropes with help of sheer power but some make these strokes beautiful to watch with their sublime timing. Kyle Mayers produced one of the most glorious shots on Wednesday hitting a mammoth 104-meter six with a backfoot punch to Cameron Green in the first T20I.
West Indies are up against Australia in a two-match T20I series as they prepare for the World Cup to be played later this month. After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bowl first with an intent to optimise the playing conditions which are helpful for pace and bounce. West Indies lost the wicket of Johnson Charles early in the innings even as Kyle Mayers on the other end continued to middle the ball right from the start. His innings involved an impressive cover drive early off a Mitchell Starc delivery but his six on the backfoot against Cameron Green was easily the most spectacular moment.
Bowling the fourth over of the innings, Cameron Green delivered a short ball outside off. Mayers shifted his weight on the backfoot and punched the ball through the covers. Played through the air with pure timing, the ball flew off the bat and sailed 105 meters away into the stands, making for a beautiful watch.
The connection achieved by Mayers to smack the ball into the second tier of the stands evidently impressed the spectators. They cheered on the left-hander for his timing and elegance even though Mayers was eventually dismissed on 39 by Pat Cummins.
