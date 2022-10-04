sport iconCricket

    Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts as India register a dominating win over UAE by 104 runs

    Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century against Malaysia

    (BCCI Women)

    Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts as India register a dominating win over UAE by 104 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:07 PM

    India Women registered their third win of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup outplaying UAE by 104 runs courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten knock of 75. However, apart from her batting, Rodrigues displayed sporting spirit with a generous gesture which was one of the talking points of the game.

    India Women have been in sublime form in the ongoing Asia Cup and the United Arab Emirates were the latest team to suffer defeat at their hands. India batted first after winning the toss but lost three early wickets in the innings. However, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial partnership to orchestrate recovery from this early collapse. Deepti scored 64 runs from 49 balls while Jemimah scored unbeaten 75 runs from 45 balls. 

    India restricted UAE to 74/4 scripting a 104-run win but a gesture from Jemimah Rodrigues was the talking point of the game. Kavisha Egodage was batting in the fifth over of the second innings and the playing conditions were quite hot. Egodage seemed to be cramped up and got down at the non-striker’s end. She was looking uncomfortable and Jemimah helped her remove her pads displaying a generous gesture to keep the sportsmanship alive. The batter eventually recovered and continued her knock but Jemimah’s act of sportsmanship was noticed by the internet and users expressed their sentiments about the incident. 

