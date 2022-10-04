Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts as India register a dominating win over UAE by 104 runs

India restricted UAE to 74/4 scripting a 104-run win but a gesture from Jemimah Rodrigues was the talking point of the game. Kavisha Egodage was batting in the fifth over of the second innings and the playing conditions were quite hot. Egodage seemed to be cramped up and got down at the non-striker’s end. She was looking uncomfortable and Jemimah helped her remove her pads displaying a generous gesture to keep the sportsmanship alive. The batter eventually recovered and continued her knock but Jemimah’s act of sportsmanship was noticed by the internet and users expressed their sentiments about the incident.