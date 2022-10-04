T20 World Cup 2022 l Hardik Pandya will definitely be player to watch out for, remarks Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist has predicted that Hardik Pandya will be one of the standout performers at the T20 World Cup 2022. Gilchrist also named Australian opener David Warner, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, England captain Jos Buttler and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on the list of players to watch out for.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in October, teams are preparing by playing bilateral series and setting their playing combinations right before the start of the marquee event. India have been in superb form in white-ball formats recently except for their Asia Cup debacle, beating Australia in the latest series. Hardik Pandya has been playing a vital role for the Indian team after returning from injury with his all-round skills.

Hardik has been impressive since the start of IPL 2022 as he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. Also, he has scored 436 runs this calendar year at 36.33 and a strike rate of 151.38. He has taken 12 wickets as well in 17 innings so far. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist has named Hardik Pandya as one of the players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup.

“Pandya is just an awesome cricketer straight across the board. His ability to bat, bowl, field and entertain, he’s definitely in there. He’s at the top of the order,” Gilchrist said in a video on ICC’s official website.

Gilchrist has also named David Warner, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan as the players who can leave an impact in the tournament with their performance. Azam has been the key player for Pakistan in their batting unit alongside captaining them. Warner and Buttler are known for giving explosive starts to their respective sides in international cricket while Rashid has been troubling the batters with his wrist spin.

“I think just his attacking attitude, the way he kick-starts innings at the top, and the confidence he’ll have from the previous T20 World Cup,” said Gilchrist about Warner.

About Babar, Gilchrist said: “His versatility across all formats, but also when it’s getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well."

“Cricketer of the year in this format across the world. Over the last decade, Rashid Khan is in there. It’s a bit batting heavy I know, but Jos Buttler for me. He is just dynamic, his power and his courage to take it on. Simply a stroke of brilliance from him and its game over."