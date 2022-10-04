Report, IND vs SA 2022 | MP Cricket Association raided by Indore Municipal Corporation allegedly over dispute for third T20I free passes

On September 29, the IMC had demanded the MPCA pay off the property tax for the Holkar Stadium, even though the due date was March 31, 2023. Moreover, they had raised the query in the name of the Usha Raje Trust despite the stadium being owned by the MPCA themselves. Even so, the IMC went on to visit the MPCA offices a day ahead of the Men in Blues' clash in order to ensure they paid the sum of Rs 32 lakh for the same reason and the MPCA gave in to ensure there were no issues during the important event on Tuesday.