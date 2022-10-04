sport iconCricket

    Internet reacts as in-form Prithvi Shaw is inexplicably snubbed from India's youthful ODI squad for South Africa series

    Prithvi Shaw's stellar wasn't enough to earn him a national team call-up

    (BCCI Domestic)

    Internet reacts as in-form Prithvi Shaw is inexplicably snubbed from India's youthful ODI squad for South Africa series

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:57 PM

    Prithvi Shaw's name not making the 16-member India list for an upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa has caused the internet to raise several questions about the country's selection policies. Shaw has been in excellent form of late, particularly impressing for the India A side.

    India's population and craze for cricket mean it is hardly ever short of talent, especially in the modern era where opportunities for young players are higher than ever. However, a subsequent result of the same is constant selection conundrums for the national team with multiple players vying for the same role in the squad. Prithvi Shaw has become the latest victim of this phenomenon albeit his statistics of late make it hard to argue in the favour of any other player being picked over him.

    The 22-year-old managed three half-centuries from six matches in the latest Ranji Trophy season but it was ahead of the new season's start that he roared into unbelievable form. Playing for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, Shaw struck two centuries and a fifty in his three innings before donning India's A jersey in a one-day series against New Zealand A. After a score of 17 in his first game, the second encounter had the Mumbaikar at his explosive best, destroying the Kiwis to rush to 77 off just 48 balls.

    His career List A numbers now read 2,410 runs from 46 knocks at an average of 56.04 and a stunning strike of 125-plus, with a high score of 227*. However, he still did not find a place in the Men in Blue's 16-player contingent to take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting October 6 despite the selection committee picking a young squad considering most senior players will be departing for the World T20 in Australia. Shaw has previously represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and a solitary T20I. The internet did not take to the news kindly and was quick to raise questions.

    What else?

    Heartbreak

    It's baffling

    Give up citizenship

    How do you?

    Batting just cannot be the reason!

    BCCI says no

    Ignored

    Just say the obvious

    BCCI wants to destroy him?

