Internet reacts as in-form Prithvi Shaw is inexplicably snubbed from India's youthful ODI squad for South Africa series

Prithvi Shaw's name not making the 16-member India list for an upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa has caused the internet to raise several questions about the country's selection policies. Shaw has been in excellent form of late, particularly impressing for the India A side.
India's population and craze for cricket mean it is hardly ever short of talent, especially in the modern era where opportunities for young players are higher than ever. However, a subsequent result of the same is constant selection conundrums for the national team with multiple players vying for the same role in the squad. Prithvi Shaw has become the latest victim of this phenomenon albeit his statistics of late make it hard to argue in the favour of any other player being picked over him.
The 22-year-old managed three half-centuries from six matches in the latest Ranji Trophy season but it was ahead of the new season's start that he roared into unbelievable form. Playing for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, Shaw struck two centuries and a fifty in his three innings before donning India's A jersey in a one-day series against New Zealand A. After a score of 17 in his first game, the second encounter had the Mumbaikar at his explosive best, destroying the Kiwis to rush to 77 off just 48 balls.
His career List A numbers now read 2,410 runs from 46 knocks at an average of 56.04 and a stunning strike of 125-plus, with a high score of 227*. However, he still did not find a place in the Men in Blue's 16-player contingent to take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting October 6 despite the selection committee picking a young squad considering most senior players will be departing for the World T20 in Australia. Shaw has previously represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and a solitary T20I. The internet did not take to the news kindly and was quick to raise questions.
What else?
What else does Prithvi Shaw need to do to make a white ball Indian team? He is one of the most intimidating players in the planet in that format.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 3, 2022
Heartbreak
This is heartbreaking.— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 2, 2022
Insta story of Prithvi Shaw 💔 pic.twitter.com/4kXT2mcPHn
It's baffling
List A average: 56.04, SR: 124.19 in 46 matches.— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 2, 2022
Two centuries and a 66 in last three FC innings and a 48-ball 77 for India A against NZ A in September. Only baffling that Prithvi Shaw doesn't find a spot this time as well. https://t.co/4l35RNYuBb
Give up citizenship
Prithvi Shaw should give up his citizenship and play for any other nation..I have nothing to say to be honest..If it would have been any other player he would have left the game forever.. @BCCI @chetans1987 Shame on you!!!!!— Shawstopper (@king_shaw100) October 2, 2022
How do you?
How do you omit Prithvi Shaw in a second-string side????— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 2, 2022
56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!
Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263!#INDvSA
Batting just cannot be the reason!
Batting abilities cannot be the reason for India leaving out Prithvi Shaw.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 2, 2022
It can be fitness, fielding, or something else. Not batting.
BCCI says no
Prithvi shaw at place of ishan Kishan in ODI series against SA.— Temba Bavuma 🐐 (@Uboss333) October 2, 2022
Who say no? pic.twitter.com/mEWcbW1X4K
Ignored
Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan being ignored even in the second string Indian ODI side slated to take on SA, baffles me. Scoring mountains of runs at the FC level and get no returns : Tale of every player who hasn’t necessarily had great IPL #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 3, 2022
Just say the obvious
For a change, the squad drops at 6 pm and not 11 pm. Would be nice to know why Prithvi Shaw wasn't included in the squad. If it's fitness, just say so. How difficult can it be 🧐— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) October 2, 2022
BCCI wants to destroy him?
Prithvi Shaw should leave DELHI CAPITALS ... and join MUMBAI INDIANS...... otherwise this bcci will destroy him.....— Lord Shaw™ (@Fire_cracker56) October 2, 2022
