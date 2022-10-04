IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to under-fire Temba Bavuma's nervous reaction after denying risky single

Today at 7:38 PM
A mis-communication between two batters often culminates into fatal mix-ups and one of them getting run-out. Such an incident nearly occurred in Indore on Tuesday as Quinton de Kock narrowly survived, leading to a nervous expression on Temba Bavuma’s face who is under pressure with his recent form.
India have started on a positive note against South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series having chosen to bowl first after winning the toss. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma opened the innings for the visitors and the former was middling the ball from the very start.
However, Bavuma continued with his struggle in the series, getting dismissed for three runs from eight balls. Nevertheless, before his departure, the opener provided an interesting moment involving a mix-up on the first ball of the innings and his reaction on the incident was noteworthy.
Deepak Chahar started the proceedings for the hosts and bowled an inswinger to De Kock. The wicketkeeper-batter played the ball towards mid-off and tried to take a risky single. Bavuma didn’t respond from the other end and sent his partner back. De Kock survived the run-out but cameras noted Temba Bavuma’s nervous expression immediately after, and it was evident that the South African captain is facing the heat due to his dismal form.
