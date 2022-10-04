IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to under-fire Temba Bavuma's nervous reaction after denying risky single

Deepak Chahar started the proceedings for the hosts and bowled an inswinger to De Kock. The wicketkeeper-batter played the ball towards mid-off and tried to take a risky single. Bavuma didn’t respond from the other end and sent his partner back. De Kock survived the run-out but cameras noted Temba Bavuma’s nervous expression immediately after, and it was evident that the South African captain is facing the heat due to his dismal form.