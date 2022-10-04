sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa almost wasting free-hit after Rilee Rossouw gets hit-wicket before ball is bowled

    Rilee Rossouw scored a century against India in the third T20I

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:15 PM

    Over enthusiasm can often lead batsmen to waste simple opportunities in silly ways. The third T20I perhaps featured the first time a batsman has walked into his own stumps while preparing a slog off a free-hit, even though Mohammed Siraj refused to deliver thus helping Rilee Rossouw save face.

    India are under severe pressure in the ongoing T20I against South Africa at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday, with Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock playing sensational knocks. With the score reading 170/2 after 16.5 overs, the team could little afford to provide free runs to the opposition. However, a Mohammed Siraj beamer caught Tristan Stubbs’ bat above his waist, leading the umpire to signal a free-hit.

    With Rilee Rossouw on strike, playing at 77, the South African had a golden opportunity to score big. And with the way he had been batting thus far, everyone expected the ball to be deposited into the stands. While Siraj charged in hoping for a let off, his prayers seem to have been answered as the free-hit encountered an anti-climactic moment. Rossouw had been waiting deep in his crease, possibly expecting a yorker and thus hoping to slog the ball into the stands. However, before Siraj could deliver the ball, the batter, in anticipation, simply crashed into his own stumps, lighting up the bails.

    Siraj could have used the opportunity to save his team crucial runs as the ball would have ensured a wasted free-hit but he instead chose to pull out of his run-up. A relieved Rossouw shared a nervous laugh with Siraj as both returned to their marks to conclude the unfinished business. Eventually, Siraj managed to justify his decision with his skill as a searing yorker meant Rossouw only managed a single off the free-hit, bringing an end to an amusing incident.

    The internet was quick to react to the rare occurrence on the cricket field.

