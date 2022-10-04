IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa almost wasting free-hit after Rilee Rossouw gets hit-wicket before ball is bowled

Today at 9:15 PM
Over enthusiasm can often lead batsmen to waste simple opportunities in silly ways. The third T20I perhaps featured the first time a batsman has walked into his own stumps while preparing a slog off a free-hit, even though Mohammed Siraj refused to deliver thus helping Rilee Rossouw save face.
India are under severe pressure in the ongoing T20I against South Africa at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday, with Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock playing sensational knocks. With the score reading 170/2 after 16.5 overs, the team could little afford to provide free runs to the opposition. However, a Mohammed Siraj beamer caught Tristan Stubbs’ bat above his waist, leading the umpire to signal a free-hit.
With Rilee Rossouw on strike, playing at 77, the South African had a golden opportunity to score big. And with the way he had been batting thus far, everyone expected the ball to be deposited into the stands. While Siraj charged in hoping for a let off, his prayers seem to have been answered as the free-hit encountered an anti-climactic moment. Rossouw had been waiting deep in his crease, possibly expecting a yorker and thus hoping to slog the ball into the stands. However, before Siraj could deliver the ball, the batter, in anticipation, simply crashed into his own stumps, lighting up the bails.
Siraj could have used the opportunity to save his team crucial runs as the ball would have ensured a wasted free-hit but he instead chose to pull out of his run-up. A relieved Rossouw shared a nervous laugh with Siraj as both returned to their marks to conclude the unfinished business. Eventually, Siraj managed to justify his decision with his skill as a searing yorker meant Rossouw only managed a single off the free-hit, bringing an end to an amusing incident.
The internet was quick to react to the rare occurrence on the cricket field.
Hit-wicket
October 4, 2022
LOL!
POV: It's the 19th over going on#INDvsSApic.twitter.com/EBBIhqvasX— Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) October 4, 2022
Epic
Harshal Patel when it's some team other than RCB#INDvsSApic.twitter.com/qCkuX8xVOW— Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) October 4, 2022
It all happened
NO BALL ➡️ FREE HIT ➡️ HIT WICKET— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 4, 2022
It’s all happening in Indore 🥴
🇿🇦 176/2 (16.4)#INDvSA #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings
He didn't bowl
It is not out ….not because it was a dead ball - as the ball is not “born yet” - Bowler Siraj still in his runup but because its a free hit (the previous ball was a noball)— Srikanth Govind (@Srikanth_Govind) October 4, 2022
Cricket rules are most ridiculous!#IndvsSA #HitWicket @ICC @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/O3QDSP12qy
Yup!
Just checked score #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/TiGT1mDQ4b— Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) October 4, 2022
Nope
You can't be hit wicket on a free hit? Rossouw just stepped onto his own stumps. It's all happening! #INDvSA— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 4, 2022
Epic
Ye ky tha bc? Hit Wicket dismissal overridden by Free hit, right??— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) October 4, 2022
Big blunder
Blunder by 🇮🇳 Bowlers— Neel 🇮🇳 (@Iam_neel) October 4, 2022
- Deepak chahar didn't Run out.
- Siraj didn't bowl (was in run up) after saw Rossouw hit wicket himself (that was free hit).
By not bowling, ball declared Dead Ball & the Free Hit stood.
What If siraj bowled that?@CricCrazyJohns@mohanstatsman#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/ihUvHntZ1J
Nope
Isn't it comes under hit wicket?— DEADLY VIPER™ (@CrazyCricKing) October 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.