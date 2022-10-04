IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to South Africa almost wasting free-hit after Rilee Rossouw gets hit-wicket before ball is bowled

With Rilee Rossouw on strike, playing at 77, the South African had a golden opportunity to score big. And with the way he had been batting thus far, everyone expected the ball to be deposited into the stands. While Siraj charged in hoping for a let off, his prayers seem to have been answered as the free-hit encountered an anti-climactic moment. Rossouw had been waiting deep in his crease, possibly expecting a yorker and thus hoping to slog the ball into the stands. However, before Siraj could deliver the ball, the batter, in anticipation, simply crashed into his own stumps, lighting up the bails.