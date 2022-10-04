IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Deepak Chahar’s profanity-ridden rant towards Siraj for converting wicket into six

It has been a run-fest in Indore in the third T20I on Tuesday between India and South Africa. The boundary dimensions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are relatively small and the batters have been making full use of it, clearing the boundary ropes for fun. Riding on the back of a century by Rilee Rossouw, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3. Miller also played a brilliant cameo in the end, scoring 19 runs from five balls, but he might have been dismissed earlier had Mohammed Siraj fielded better in the deep.