sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Deepak Chahar’s profanity-ridden rant towards Siraj for converting wicket into six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Deepak Chahar had a frustrating day at the office in Indore on Tuesday

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Deepak Chahar’s profanity-ridden rant towards Siraj for converting wicket into six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:58 PM

    Cricketers always try to give their best on the field and bowlers are particularly known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Deepak Chahar’s reaction to Mohammed Siraj making a fielding blunder on the ropes in the third T20I was a reminder of the same as he burst out with expletives.

    It has been a run-fest in Indore in the third T20I on Tuesday between India and South Africa. The boundary dimensions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are relatively small and the batters have been making full use of it, clearing the boundary ropes for fun. Riding on the back of a century by Rilee Rossouw, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3. Miller also played a brilliant cameo in the end, scoring 19 runs from five balls, but he might have been dismissed earlier had Mohammed Siraj fielded better in the deep. 

    Deepak Chahar was bowling the final over of the innings under severe pressure with Miller on strike for the penultimate ball. He pulled a short ball towards square-leg and it was going straight down the throat of Mohammed Siraj. 

    The bowler was expected to complete a simple catch but somehow managed to make a mess of it. After grabbing the white rock easily, Siraj made a huge blunder by stepping on the boundary ropes with the ball in his hand. The incident meant a possible wicket had been converted into a maximum and the bowler Deepak Chahar was clearly disturbed by it. The 28-year-old burst out in anger towards the fielder, abusing him for wasting an easy wicket-taking opportunity. 

    Netizens took note of the incident and didn’t hesitate in expressing their reactions.

    Deepak didn't hold back!

    LOL

    Can't blame him

    Please god, please

    The ultimate praise

    It was a fabulous catch

    Tata, bye-bye, khatam

    Heated scenes

    Proper abuse

    Yup

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down