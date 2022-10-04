IND vs SA, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Deepak Chahar’s profanity-ridden rant towards Siraj for converting wicket into six

Today at 9:58 PM
Cricketers always try to give their best on the field and bowlers are particularly known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Deepak Chahar’s reaction to Mohammed Siraj making a fielding blunder on the ropes in the third T20I was a reminder of the same as he burst out with expletives.
It has been a run-fest in Indore in the third T20I on Tuesday between India and South Africa. The boundary dimensions at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are relatively small and the batters have been making full use of it, clearing the boundary ropes for fun. Riding on the back of a century by Rilee Rossouw, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3. Miller also played a brilliant cameo in the end, scoring 19 runs from five balls, but he might have been dismissed earlier had Mohammed Siraj fielded better in the deep.
Deepak Chahar was bowling the final over of the innings under severe pressure with Miller on strike for the penultimate ball. He pulled a short ball towards square-leg and it was going straight down the throat of Mohammed Siraj.
The bowler was expected to complete a simple catch but somehow managed to make a mess of it. After grabbing the white rock easily, Siraj made a huge blunder by stepping on the boundary ropes with the ball in his hand. The incident meant a possible wicket had been converted into a maximum and the bowler Deepak Chahar was clearly disturbed by it. The 28-year-old burst out in anger towards the fielder, abusing him for wasting an easy wicket-taking opportunity.
Netizens took note of the incident and didn’t hesitate in expressing their reactions.
Deepak didn't hold back!
October 4, 2022
LOL
Siraj to bhuvi , bumrah and other bowlers pic.twitter.com/t1vmeO1kNu— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 4, 2022
Can't blame him
Captaincy with— Adi (@WintxrfellViz) October 4, 2022
Bumrah and Boult Siraj and Umesh pic.twitter.com/1JMHYDXM4a
Please god, please
1 match with Umesh and Siraj... pic.twitter.com/IsTiYVwHTL— Adish Shetty (@King122NotOut) October 4, 2022
The ultimate praise
Deepak Chahar praising Mohammad Siraj for the catch! pic.twitter.com/NkzgPksHgP— Hitesh Dhiman (@HiteshDhiman28) October 4, 2022
It was a fabulous catch
Deepak Chahar praising 🤬🤬 Siraj for brilliant catch.🤣🤣— Ayush Raj (@Ayush_Raj74) October 4, 2022
Well played Rossouw 👍👍#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/brBrSv6dwH
Tata, bye-bye, khatam
Umesh+ Siraj— Ram_mc (@RAMPRASATHJ5) October 4, 2022
Confirmed 2018/19 RCB vibe thaan#ram_mc pic.twitter.com/SzBBL9vXlH
Heated scenes
Deepak Chahar Abuse Mohammad Siraj pic.twitter.com/9Frp2fz04f— MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) October 4, 2022
Proper abuse
Siraj didn't realise that he's about to touch the boundary, it was difficult too to control instantly at the moment, but Deepak Chahar abused him.🤢— Abu Zaid Sarooji (@Sarooji_) October 4, 2022
it's easy to abuse & blame others to hide self's incompetency.#Siraj #deepakchahar #INDvsSAT20I pic.twitter.com/lYiGO77uvR
Yup
deepak abuse siraj— Mudassir 🇮🇳 (@___Mudassir___) October 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.