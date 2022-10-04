sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma hilariously ignoring Rishabh Pant's passionate 'bat laga tha' rant

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant's passionate appeals for an edge fell on deaf ears during the third T20I

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma hilariously ignoring Rishabh Pant's passionate 'bat laga tha' rant

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:10 PM

    Rishabh Pant is one of the most lively characters on the field and his energy always leads to interesting incidents. The wicket-keeper’s enthusiasm was on display in the third T20I when he cried out ‘bat laga tha’ despite both bowler Umesh Yadav and Rohit Sharma convinced there was no wood involved.

    India are up against South Africa in the third T20I, aiming to register a clean sweep over the visitors. With the Men in Blue bowling first, the hosts, much like they have done so far in this series, dismissed Temba Bavuma early for a single-digit score. However, the partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw meant South Africa recovered to a strong position quickly after.

    Rilee Rossouw played some big shots during his knock but a particular appeal during his stay at the crease was noteworthy. Umesh Yadav was bowling the fifth over with Roussow on strike for the third ball. The delivery drifted down the leg side and it seemed to brush the left-hander’s thigh pad. Rishabh Pant collected the ball behind the wickets and immediately appealed for a dismissal, convinced of an edge. 

    The confident wicket-keeper screamed ‘bat laga tha yaar’ to convince his captain Rohit Sharma of the dismissal. His appeal went in vain as Rohit simply laughed off Pant’s request for a review. Not to be undone, Pant kept on pushing his skipper to take a punt on the review. However, with Umesh Yadav pointing at his own leg whilst walking away without appealing, Rohit was convinced that he had made the right call. Pant was left disappointed with the result but the replays confirmed that the duo of Rohit and Umesh were right all along. 

    Netizens took note of the incident and flooded social media with their reactions.  

    It's a NO!

    Cutu bhaiya!

    LOL

    Bhaiya ji pleez!

    Happy budday!

    Gully cricket

    where is it?

    Epic

    He wanted a wicket!

    LOL!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down