IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma hilariously ignoring Rishabh Pant's passionate 'bat laga tha' rant

Today at 8:10 PM
Rishabh Pant is one of the most lively characters on the field and his energy always leads to interesting incidents. The wicket-keeper’s enthusiasm was on display in the third T20I when he cried out ‘bat laga tha’ despite both bowler Umesh Yadav and Rohit Sharma convinced there was no wood involved.
India are up against South Africa in the third T20I, aiming to register a clean sweep over the visitors. With the Men in Blue bowling first, the hosts, much like they have done so far in this series, dismissed Temba Bavuma early for a single-digit score. However, the partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw meant South Africa recovered to a strong position quickly after.
Rilee Rossouw played some big shots during his knock but a particular appeal during his stay at the crease was noteworthy. Umesh Yadav was bowling the fifth over with Roussow on strike for the third ball. The delivery drifted down the leg side and it seemed to brush the left-hander’s thigh pad. Rishabh Pant collected the ball behind the wickets and immediately appealed for a dismissal, convinced of an edge.
The confident wicket-keeper screamed ‘bat laga tha yaar’ to convince his captain Rohit Sharma of the dismissal. His appeal went in vain as Rohit simply laughed off Pant’s request for a review. Not to be undone, Pant kept on pushing his skipper to take a punt on the review. However, with Umesh Yadav pointing at his own leg whilst walking away without appealing, Rohit was convinced that he had made the right call. Pant was left disappointed with the result but the replays confirmed that the duo of Rohit and Umesh were right all along.
Netizens took note of the incident and flooded social media with their reactions.
It's a NO!
October 4, 2022
Cutu bhaiya!
Bichara CUTU bhaiyaaa bhaiyaaaa krta reh jaa ra pr Rohit ghantaa kuch nai sunra 😭😭 .#RishabhPant #INDvSA— nazrana7781 (@tha7a_fanatic) October 4, 2022
LOL
Mere ghar me meri rishabh pant jaisi haalat ho gyi hai jaise uski team me koi nhi sunta waise meri ghar me koi nhi sunta😥#INDvSA #CricketTwitter— Shinu🕊 (@Shinumalik_) October 4, 2022
Bhaiya ji pleez!
Ye bhaiya bhaiya chillata rehta hai par motu sunta hi nahi iski 🤣🤣 #HappyBirthdayRishabh #RishabhPant #RohitSharma— Prabhat Tiwari (@prabhat_t99) October 4, 2022
Happy budday!
The whole stadium singing “happy birthday to you” for Rishabh pant😭😂😂— नमजुनकीनमजुनि🇮🇳💜 (@its_pooh__) October 4, 2022
Gully cricket
Rishabh Pant is a character man, total gully cricket 😂😂#INDvSA— Ronak Kedia (@RonakKedia13) October 4, 2022
where is it?
"Where's my birthday present, Rohit bhai" 😋#INDvsSA | #SAvsIND | #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/iV1JFrohd5— Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) October 4, 2022
Epic
Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday 🎉#indiancricketteam #rishabpant #birthday #celebration #cricket #t20worldcup #t20wc pic.twitter.com/Z7sVthNqrL— Muzamil Sports (@SufianBashir17) October 4, 2022
He wanted a wicket!
Rishabh Pant wants to waste a review #INDvSA #INDvsSA— Jason Dsouza (@jdnats) October 4, 2022
LOL!
Rishabh pant in today's match #RP17 #RishabhPant #rishabhpantbirthday pic.twitter.com/WtkuNIDG9M— BadnaamRaja (@TusharChawke2) October 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rishabh Pant
- Rohit Sharma
- Rilee Rossouw
- Umesh Yadav
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.