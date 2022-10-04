IND vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma hilariously ignoring Rishabh Pant's passionate 'bat laga tha' rant

The confident wicket-keeper screamed ‘bat laga tha yaar’ to convince his captain Rohit Sharma of the dismissal. His appeal went in vain as Rohit simply laughed off Pant’s request for a review. Not to be undone, Pant kept on pushing his skipper to take a punt on the review. However, with Umesh Yadav pointing at his own leg whilst walking away without appealing, Rohit was convinced that he had made the right call. Pant was left disappointed with the result but the replays confirmed that the duo of Rohit and Umesh were right all along.