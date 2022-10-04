IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to a laughing Deepak Chahar trolling Tristan Stubbs with fake Mankad attempt

In the 16th over of the innings, Deepak Chahar raced in to bowl to Rossouw. While he was about to release the ball, Chahar noted that Stubbs was well outside his crease. The Indian immediately pulled out of his run-up to stare at the South African. Stubbs, who still had his eyes at the striker, took a moment to realize that the ball had not been delivered and tried to scramble back to his crease.