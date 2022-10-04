sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to a laughing Deepak Chahar trolling Tristan Stubbs with fake Mankad attempt

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Deepak Chahar simply laughed off an opportunity to attempt Mankad during the third T20I

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to a laughing Deepak Chahar trolling Tristan Stubbs with fake Mankad attempt

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:41 PM

    After Charlie Dean’s recent dismissal through Mankading, the debate around the spirit of cricket has been doing the rounds. However, Deepak Chahar trolled South Africa’s Tristian Stubbs as he faked a ‘Mankad’ before issuing a soft warning with a smirk, forcing a smile from Rohit Sharma as well.

    Having won the toss and sent South Africa to bat first, India were put under severe pressure by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock. With the scoreboard reading 154/2 after 15 overs, India looked destined to score well over 200 runs. With wickets hard to come by, Deepak Chahar had a great chance to send the newly arrived Tristian Stubbs back to the pavilion without even bowling the ball.

    In the 16th over of the innings, Deepak Chahar raced in to bowl to Rossouw. While he was about to release the ball, Chahar noted that Stubbs was well outside his crease. The Indian immediately pulled out of his run-up to stare at the South African. Stubbs, who still had his eyes at the striker, took a moment to realize that the ball had not been delivered and tried to scramble back to his crease. 

    What seemed to bring the entire Holkar stadium some joy was the fact that Chahar just stood there with a smile on his face not even attempting to run the Proteas batsman out. He gave Stubbs a soft warning before making his way back to the mark with a big smile on his face. Captain Rohit Sharma also saw the funny side of the incident as he was caught on camera smiling from ear to ear. 

    Cricket fans took note of the incident and expressed their reactions to the incident on the Internet.

    He just warned!

    Deepak ain't gonna do nonstriker run out.

    Moment of the match

    Soon to be normal

    His point of view

    Belt treatment!

    Disappointing

    He just warned

    Another one

    LOL!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down