    IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as South Africa’s comedy of errors saves crawling Harshal Patel thrice on one ball

    Harshal Patel survived thrice on a single delivery from getting dismissed

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:32 PM

    Batters sometimes survive a dismissal riding on their luck but getting a life-line thrice on the same ball is quite unusual. Harshal Patel had lady luck on his side in the third T20I as he survived a dismissal thrice due to a comedy of errors from the South African fielders.

    After winning the first two T20I games, India’s chances to register a clean sweep seemed to have taken a hit when South Africa had a field day with the bat. Chasing a huge target of 228 on a flat deck, India lost wickets at regular intervals and no Indian was able to replicate Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten knock of 100 runs from 48 balls. Despite being under pressure, a comical incident during Harshal Patel’s stay at the crease brought some smiles on the faces of Indian fans. 

    Harshal Patel was facing the fourth ball of the ninth over bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Harshal flicked the ball towards mid-wicket where Dwaine Pretorious dropped a sitter. Harshal left his crease to run but was sent back by Axar Patel. As the RCB man slipped while returning, Quinton de Kock, believing Pretorious had taken the catch, started to rush towards the fielder. The latter realized that he had a shot at sending another batter back to the dressing room and had a shy at stumps. The ball missed the stumps by a bit and even a dive by Harshal had him short of the crease.

    In the meantime, the ball made its way to Wayne Parnell, who collected the ball at short third man. Looking up, he saw that Harshal was still on the ground with his bat outstretched and still a good foot short of the crease. With De Kock still out of position, Parnell, however, decided against having a pop at the wickets as Harshal got up and finally made his crease. 

    Spectators also enjoyed the incident and registered their reactions on social media. 

