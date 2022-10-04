IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as South Africa’s comedy of errors saves crawling Harshal Patel thrice on one ball

Harshal Patel was facing the fourth ball of the ninth over bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Harshal flicked the ball towards mid-wicket where Dwaine Pretorious dropped a sitter. Harshal left his crease to run but was sent back by Axar Patel. As the RCB man slipped while returning, Quinton de Kock, believing Pretorious had taken the catch, started to rush towards the fielder. The latter realized that he had a shot at sending another batter back to the dressing room and had a shy at stumps. The ball missed the stumps by a bit and even a dive by Harshal had him short of the crease.