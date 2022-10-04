Decided to close door on Test cricket after an honest chat with Brendon McCullum, reveals Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been an impressive cricketer for England in white-ball cricket as well as Test cricket. He has scored 2,914 runs from 64 Test matches at 28.29 with five centuries to his name and has also made significant contributions with the ball taking 195 wickets at an economy of 3.62. Moeen played his last Test in September last year against India and had announced retirement from Test cricket. However, the left-hander had stated that he is ready to come out of retirement in June.