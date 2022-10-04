Decided to close door on Test cricket after an honest chat with Brendon McCullum, reveals Moeen Ali

Today at 4:16 PM
Moeen Ali has stated that he can’t see himself being stuck in hotels for another month and it’s time to close the door on Test cricket putting an end to the possibility of his return. Moeen further added that he had an honest chat with head coach Brendon McCullum and informed him about the decision.
Moeen Ali has been an impressive cricketer for England in white-ball cricket as well as Test cricket. He has scored 2,914 runs from 64 Test matches at 28.29 with five centuries to his name and has also made significant contributions with the ball taking 195 wickets at an economy of 3.62. Moeen played his last Test in September last year against India and had announced retirement from Test cricket. However, the left-hander had stated that he is ready to come out of retirement in June.
Moeen has now finally put an end to the possibility of his return to Test cricket saying the door is closed on his end and he made his decision after an honest chat with England head coach Brendon McCullum.
"I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability," Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail on Monday.
"Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give.”
"I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled."
