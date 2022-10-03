Internet reacts as Umpire fails to notice batter getting bowled despite her beginning to walk towards pavilion

Today at 7:46 PM
Umpiring is an extremely tough job as umpires have to make their judgments based on real-time play and there is little room for error. However, the Women’s Asia Cup witnessed a moment where the umpire failed to notice the batter getting bowled despite the batter beginning to walk off.
The Women’s Asia Cup got underway on October 1 and India have been a dominant side so far in the tournament. They beat Malaysia in a rain-affected game on Tuesday with a margin of 30 runs. Malaysia were reduced to 16/2 before rain interrupted the game and they suffered a defeat by DLS method. However, the dismissal of Wan Julia was one of the talking points of the game as it involved a bizarre sequence of events.
Rajeshwari Gaikwad was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Julia was facing the first delivery of the over. Gaikwad bowled a delivery outside off to the batter and she tried to play it in the third-man area. However, she failed in the attempt and the ball hit stumps after deflecting off her inside edge. No one except for the wicketkeeper noticed the batter getting clean bowled initially including the leg umpire. Surprisingly, she went upstairs after the appeal from the Indian team as she missed spotting the stumps getting shattered.
At the same instance, the batter was walking back to the pavilion by herself and the non-striker came running from the other end to steal a single. Both the batters ended up on one end eventually as the Indian team kept appealing. The umpires met in the middle of the pitch to discuss the delivery and since it was too cloudy, it had become quite dark as well. They decided to refer it to the third umpire who, after seeing the replays, adjudged that Julia had been bowled and came up with a prompt decision.
Women's Asia Cup: Meghana dazzles as India beat Malaysia by 30 runs
India Women's have won the 6th T20I of Women's T20 Asia Cup against Malaysia Women's by 30 runs. Sabbineni Meghana was the Player of the Match.
IND-W 181/4 (20)
ML-W 16/2 (5.2) (T: 47)
Back to back Win for India Women.
After a strong batting performance, India bowled five overs quickly before rain intervened in Sylhet. #INDvMAL #AsiaCup2022
Asia Cup: Meghana powers India Women to 181/4 vs Malaysia
Asia Cup, India Women vs Malaysia Women: Meghana powers India to 181/4
