T20 World Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah officially ruled out of tournament due to a back injury

BCCI has put an end to uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah 's availability in the T20 World Cup as they officially announced that the pacer will miss the tournament due to back issues. The pace spearhead was struggling with the same in recent times and sustained an injury which forced him to miss the South Africa series. With India's bowling already looking weak, Bumrah's absence will add to their worries considering the recent form of Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar .

Bumrah is the second crucial player after Ravindra Jadeja to miss the World Cup. One of Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar might be added to the squad as they are on the reserves list as of now. Chahar has been impressive against South Africa in the ongoing T20I series so far. He has picked two wickets so far in the series and has also bowled well in death overs. Shami has been out with Covid-19 and has missed the Australia and South Africa series but his experience might come in handy in the World Cup for the Indian side.