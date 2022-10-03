T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia and India are favourites to win World Cup, remarks Moeen Ali

Today at 5:05 PM
Moeen Ali has stated that India and Australia are favorites to win the T20 World Cup but that can't be said for England as far as the upcoming edition is concerned. He also praised England for their recent series win against Pakistan but also admitted that they should have done better overall.
England recently registered a series win over Pakistan by 4-3 in the T20I series. They won the series decider comfortably beating the hosts by 67 runs. England first scored 209/3 in the seventh game of the series and then restricted the opposition to 142/8. England’s batting was a strong area throughout the series and they will want the batters to perform in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Also, Jos Buttler’s return to the squad will strengthen their batting and the team might have bright chances of winning the World Cup.
However, England stand-in captain Moeen Ali thinks otherwise and he has stated that not England but India and Australia are the favourites to win the World Cup.
“We’re really happy to win this series and we go to Australia in a really good position, but I don’t think we’re favourites for the World Cup. If I’m honest I don’t feel that way at all, but I know we are a very dangerous team to play and other teams will fear playing us. But I still think Australia and India are the two favourites," said Moeen after the match ended,” Ali said after the match, reported India Today.
Pakistan were leading the series 3-2 after the conclusion of five games but England scripted a comeback after that. Their explosive batting helped to win the series by 4-3 and brilliant batting from Philip Salt and Dawid Malan played a crucial role in the victory. Ali praised the team saying they did well to bounce back in must-win games but also admitted that they had the chance to better the result with a 6-1 win.
“We were disappointed in the end, because looking back I think if we’d been really on it we’d probably have won (the series) 6-1. But we are in a really good position. We had two must-win games and the way we have come back to win so comfortably was amazing to see,” he stated.
