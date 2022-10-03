Pakistan must resolve their middle-order issues going into the T20 World Cup, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 1:30 PM
Shoaib Akhtar has commented that the Pakistan middle order fails to perform if their openers get dismissed early in the innings and they must step up in such a situation ahead of the T20 World Cup. He also added that Pakistan are in a dire situation and things aren’t going to be easy for them.
Pakistan recently suffered 4-3 defeat in the T20I series against England, losing the decider by 67 runs. England posted 209/3 in the game after being invited to bat first after losing the toss. Dawid Malan played an explosive knock of unbeaten 78 runs from 47 balls. Chasing a mammoth target, Pakistan’s middle order woes surfaced again after both openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dismissed for single-digit scores.
Shan Masood put a lone fight with his knock of 56 runs from 43 balls but was unable to help the team win the game and they ended up on a total of 142/8. Pakistan’s middle order struggled throughout the series against England whenever their openers departed early in the innings. This might be an issue for them going ahead into the World Cup and Shoaib Akhtar has pointed out that they must resolve the issue as soon as possible.
“Pakistan middle-order is not good. If the openers don't perform, the middle-order collapses. This is not the way you go into the World Cup and win the World Cup. It will not work this way,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“Even in terms of the World Cup, I hope Pakistan don't crash out in the first round. I'm scared with this team. That is why I criticized Saqlain and others to get your middle-order, batting order in order. But Pakistan is in a dire situation and from here things aren't going to be easy for them. Hopefully they will learn a thing or two from my videos and improve their middle order. Babar cannot perform in every game.”
Pakistan will start their campaign in the World Cup against India but they will have to strengthen their middle order before the start of the tournament.
