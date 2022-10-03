Pakistan must resolve their middle-order issues going into the T20 World Cup, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Shan Masood put a lone fight with his knock of 56 runs from 43 balls but was unable to help the team win the game and they ended up on a total of 142/8. Pakistan’s middle order struggled throughout the series against England whenever their openers departed early in the innings. This might be an issue for them going ahead into the World Cup and Shoaib Akhtar has pointed out that they must resolve the issue as soon as possible.