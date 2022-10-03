IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Who said what featuring David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav

All of us came together and said this is what we want. It has given mixed results but we will continue that approach. In the recent past, the focus has been on each individual to come in and do the job, we've moved forward from there. There is a concern to be honest, as we haven't bowled well [in the death]. But that is the area where we will be challenged. We do it with the bat too. The expectations are high. It's not a concern but we have to pick ourselves. I'm thinking of not playing Surya till the 23rd to keep his form (laughs).

Rohit Sharma