IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Rohit Sharma's angry charge towards the umpire ends with unexpected laughs

Things getting heated on the field is a common occurrence but the same can't be said for arguments ending in surprisingly amicable ways. During the second T20I between India and South Africa, a dispute over a wide call had Rohit Sharma incensed at the umpire but the duo eventually laughed it off.
The encounter in Guwahati on Wednesday saw a high-scoring clash between India and South Africa as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 237 but only ended up winners by a margin of 16 runs. In the opening stages of the second innings, the Proteas batsmen failed to get going making it seem the Men in Blue were en route to an easy victory but a David Miller century ensured the visitors were in with a chance till the very end.
Things got especially intense in the final few overs of the game after Quinton de Kock started scoring boundaries as well, making a nail-biting finish a real possibility for a few moments. Off the last two overs, South Africa needed 62 runs with Arshdeep Singh being handed charge of the penultimate over. The left-arm seamer started off with a no-ball before getting launched for a six by David Miller off the second legal delivery of the over, further adding to the tension.
The Proteas batter tried to get creative on the next delivery and shuffled towards the pitch's edge as the ball was delivered but Singh gauged it early enough to send the ball hurling extremely wide. it eventually bounced outside the pitch leading the umpire to call it a wide, even though it still seemed to be within Miller's striking charge. Disappointed with the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma immediately rushed toward the official from mid-on to argue and was involved in an animated discussion. Just when the situation seemed to be heating up, the duo simply shook hands and laughed the matter off, seemingly finding common ground.
The incident made for amusing viewing and the internet was quick to convey their thoughts on it in hilarious ways.
Love that reaction from Rohit Sharma! :D
October 3, 2022
He gives daily meme material!
Rohit Sharma getting angry because Arshdeep scored runs at better SR than him😔💔— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) October 2, 2022
Hahahaha!
Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli it's time to get angry.— Dr.Nikhat (@Nikhat__) October 2, 2022
Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/E9KONmTF9H
It was wide?
Kal ka 19th over dekh arshdeep ka wide ball jo pakda tha— Abhishek Jha (@iabhishekjha_) October 3, 2022
Umpire things!
He have wide when it was not when arshdeep was bowling— Sleeping Panda (@Reverse_Sweep_) October 2, 2022
Lol!! Yes he had more.
Bahut runs hai apne pass Arshdeep. Tu no-ball, wide, six, four sab de. Koyi Naa #INDvSA #arshdeepsingh— Shweta V (@_shwetaaaaaa_) October 2, 2022
Umpire almost got scared! xD xD
When umpire gave it a wide in Arshdeep over, I loved the Rohit reaction. It was like "kya bola bey"?— Akshay kumar (@akshaykumark95) October 2, 2022
But India has more runs to waste on!
What a shitshow 19th over from Arshdeep. Wide, No ball, boundaries. Please be better when you come for the world cup. There's a lot of hope riding on you guys#INDvsSA— Ankit (@phaeton_ceres) October 2, 2022
Big drama there!
Last over.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) October 2, 2022
Umpires had been too strict with Arshdeep.
That wide wasn't a wide, just on the line.
Yes, the no-ball was one by the skin of the teeth
This is for sure!
Rohit Sharma ke reaction par fir meme banega😂😂— Ayush (@AyushAman22) October 2, 2022
