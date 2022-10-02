Where focus is hugely on mystery spin and stuff, Axar Patel has impressed with orthodox bowling, highlights R Ashwin

The 28-year-old recorded two three-wicket hauls and tallied eight scalps in total, winning the player of the series award for his efforts. His economy of 6.30 was commendable too, especially considering the high-scoring nature of the second match after being curtailed to eight overs a side. The striking part about Axar's bowling is his ability to produce results despite not being a big spinner of the ball or having too many variations to boast off like a certain Ravichandran Ashwin.