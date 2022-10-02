Watch | Naman Ojha bows down to Sachin Tendulkar after an iconic inning in Road Safety World Series final

Today at 12:03 PM
Sachin Tendulkar is an idol of many cricketers and Naman Ojha displayed that in the Road Safety World Series final paying tribute to him. Ojha played a sensational knock in the final against Sri Lanka Legends scoring a century and bowed down in direction of Tendulkar after achieving the feat.
Many veteran cricketers featured in the Road Safety World Series that concluded on Saturday including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina. India Legends won the tournament beating Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs. Naman Ojha played a crucial role in the win scoring a century while Vinay Kumar picked three wickets with the ball.
Ojha played a knock of unbeaten 108 runs from 71 balls laced with 15 boundaries and two sixes. However, his act after completing the century was noteworthy. Ishan Jayaratne came to bowl the penultimate over of the innings and he bowled the first delivery to Ojha on a fuller length. The batter smacked it over mid-wicket for a six and completed his century.
Ojha raised his bat to celebrate the century and then bowed down towards the dressing room in the direction of Sachin Tendulkar. The former cricketing great also reciprocated with an enthusiastic reaction and pumped up the wicketkeeper-batter.
#NamanOjha completes his century with a fabulous six😍— Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) October 1, 2022
Keep watching #RoadSafetyWorldSeries, live now only on #ColorsCineplex, @justvoot, @CCSuperhits and @Sports18.#IndiaLegends #SriLankaLegends #RSWS2022 pic.twitter.com/RQCEdCRsMO
