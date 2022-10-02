Reports | Jasprit Bumrah’s back pain is due to a ‘stress reaction’ and not a stress fracture

Today at 12:39 PM
According to a report by TOI, Jasprit Bumrah has a stress reaction and he is not suffering from a stress fracture as mentioned by a few media reports earlier. The report also reveals that Bumrah can recover in four to six weeks and development has kept hopes of him making it to the World Cup alive.
With T20 World Cup scheduled next month, the uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in the tournament has been a hot topic. A few of the media reports first mentioned that Bumrah will miss the World Cup due to a back injury. However, India head coach Rahul Dravid cleared the air surrounding the issue saying that there is no official confirmation regarding it and Bumrah is still in the mix of things.
Now, according to a report by TOI, the pacer has a ‘stress reaction’ and he is not suffering from a stress fracture as was reported by the media. The development would mean that the recovery period will be shorter than what was anticipated initially and so the Indian team will be hopeful of his availability at least in the knockout matches.
"Scans by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (in Bangalore) have revealed that it's not a stress fracture, but 'stress reaction', which is one step less than stress fracture. It takes 4-6 months to recover from a stress fracture, but normally only about 4-6 weeks to recover from a stress reaction," the source said to TOI.
There are very slim chances of Bumrah traveling with the team for the T20 World Cup from October 5 from Mumbai to Perth. The team will start preparation for the tournament but they will have an option of including the ace pacer in the squad till October 15.
“If a squad member is injured between 16th September (initial submissions) and start of the support period (October 15), they can be replaced without going through the Event Technical Committee," revealed a source to TOI.
