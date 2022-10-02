Internet reacts to umpires intervening after Yusuf Pathan is left incensed by Mitchell Johnson bouncer

Today at 6:26 PM
Even though the players participating in the Legends League Cricket are well past their prime, the competitive spirit still burns bright within them. This was on show in the game between Bhilwara Kings and India Capital where a searing bouncer from Mitchell Johnson saw tensions boil in the middle.
The Legends League Cricket is into the knockout stages now, with Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals battling it out in Jodhpur on Sunday for a place in the final. Batting first, the Kings acquired great momentum early on with half-centuries from William Porterfield and Shane Watson taking them past 100 in just 10 overs.
However, the best was yet to come, as an in-form Yusuf Pathan decimated the bowling attack with a brilliant blitz in the death. Despite all the wonderful stroke-making, perhaps the highlight of the game came during the 17th over when he came face to face against a fired-up Mitchell Johnson. The all-rounder struck a six off the second ball of the over, causing him to serve up a thunderous bouncer off the last ball.
Even though Pathan managed to duck, he looked stunned. The Indian asked for a wide due to the bounce only to be refuted by the umpire. Unconvinced, the 39-year-old stood his ground and continued to argue alongside his batting partner Rajesh Bishnoi, bringing the game to a brief halt. Eventually, the two on-field umpires had to force them to return to their crease so that the game could continue.
Once Yusuf was dismissed, his brother and team captain Irfan came to the middle and continued the spat. Following a single off the last ball of the Johnson spell, Irfan went eye to eye against Johnson and the duo seemed to share some words. The umpires had to step in again and ask them to continue with the play. Irfan finally agreed and had a few words with wicket-keeper Dinesh Ramdin thus bringing an end to the incident.
