Internet reacts to umpires intervening after Yusuf Pathan is left incensed by Mitchell Johnson bouncer

However, the best was yet to come, as an in-form Yusuf Pathan decimated the bowling attack with a brilliant blitz in the death. Despite all the wonderful stroke-making, perhaps the highlight of the game came during the 17th over when he came face to face against a fired-up Mitchell Johnson. The all-rounder struck a six off the second ball of the over, causing him to serve up a thunderous bouncer off the last ball.