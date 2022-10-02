IND vs SA | Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar earn surprise call-ups for South Africa ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan to lead

Yesterday at 6:35 PM
Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar are among India's 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. While unsurprisingly, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav are all set to miss the series, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will take up the leadership duties.
The BCCI on Sunday announced a 16-member squad of India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on October 6 in Lucknow. While Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been picked as captain and vice-captain respectively, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have made the cut as wicket-keepers.
Among the surprise picks, Mukesh Kumar, the 28-year-old paceman from Bengal, has been the highlight of the squad, along with Rajat Patidar. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the other designated batsmen in the roster, while Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed have been included as all-rounders.
Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, who seemed ordinary in India’s recent limited-overs series prior to the Asia Cup, has been recalled as well. Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar are the other two pace options, while Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar are the regular spinners.
India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa will follow after their ongoing T20I series, which Rohit Sharma’s boys are currently leading by 1-0.
India’s squad for the South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
