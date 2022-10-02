IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s running antics costing himself crucial run

Today at 8:27 PM
Virat Kohli is often regarded as the pioneer of bringing around a revolution in terms of athleticism in Indian cricket. However, he was found guilty of something rare on Sunday after the umpires adjudged him accountable for a ‘short run’ during India’s second T20I versus South Africa.
At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, India, having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, are on the driving seat against South Africa. The Men in Blue, at the time of writing, are 162/2 after 15.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav is at the crease, batting on 41 off 14 balls, with Virat Kohli, who is on 16 off 13 balls.
During the 14th over of India’s innings, a surprising incident occurred in Guwahati which was never anticipated by the spectators. On the fifth ball of the over, bowled by Wayne Parnell, Kohli flicked the delivery to the square leg region and was eager to complete two runs. However, the replay showed he did not drag his bat past the line while completing the first run, and as a result, the on-field umpire only awarded a single run. It was a rare sight on the cricket field, especially considering Kohli’s excellent fitness, and for obvious reasons, the internet did not take much time to react to that.
Eventually, Kohli ended up unbeaten on 49 off 28 balls and the incident kept him from recording his 34th T20I half-century.
Rare thing from King Kohli.
October 2, 2022
Is it? Never knew this!
Giving a short run is against the spirit of cricket.— Dweplea (@dweplea) October 2, 2022
Gotta think of it!
#ICC needs to do something about this “short run” loophole. How can a batsman be on strike after scoring a single. One day someone is going to misuse it in a world cup final. Put the non striker on strike. #INDvSA @bhogleharsha @joybhattacharj @RandomCricketP1— Abhijit Gohokar (@abhijitgohokar) October 2, 2022
Lol! Yeah xD xD
Ravi shastri commentary— Vinay Venkat (@VinayVenkat7) October 2, 2022
Virender sharma hawk eye .. So one short run..
.
.
But same hawk eye failed to notice wide while Rohit was batting 🫡🫡..#INDvsSA #October2 #umpire#RohitSharma𓃵
Big question!!
When you can use technology for calling short run, why can't it be used for signalling wide? @cricketaakash @DisneyPlusHS #AsktheExpert— Cricket Lover (@harshit_256) October 2, 2022
Same doubt!
When second run is a short run then why didn't strike goes to non striker #INDvsSA— VINOD SHINDE (@vinodsm89) October 2, 2022
Tough things!
One day this short-run rule will be talked all over. Batter can intentionally short run and retain strike right? what if this happens in a final?— RK (@nani22b) October 2, 2022
Yes! Bit guilty about that.
Short run from kohli 😳#INDvSA— V.🇮🇳 (@viratstan18_) October 2, 2022
Hahahaha! Rolf :D :D
Lodu ko short run ho sakta hai barabar dikh gaya, ball ne pad ko ek inch se miss kiya tha wo nahi dikha chutke ko.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | #INDvsSA— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 2, 2022
Happens!
Kohli taking short run 🏃 .. Once in a lifetime sight 😉— Kushal (@kushal_sidhu1) October 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.