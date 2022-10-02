IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s running antics costing himself crucial run

During the 14th over of India’s innings, a surprising incident occurred in Guwahati which was never anticipated by the spectators. On the fifth ball of the over, bowled by Wayne Parnell, Kohli flicked the delivery to the square leg region and was eager to complete two runs. However, the replay showed he did not drag his bat past the line while completing the first run, and as a result, the on-field umpire only awarded a single run. It was a rare sight on the cricket field, especially considering Kohli’s excellent fitness, and for obvious reasons, the internet did not take much time to react to that.