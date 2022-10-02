sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s running antics costing himself crucial run

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli’s running antics cost himself crucial run on Sunday.

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Virat Kohli’s running antics costing himself crucial run

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:27 PM

    Virat Kohli is often regarded as the pioneer of bringing around a revolution in terms of athleticism in Indian cricket. However, he was found guilty of something rare on Sunday after the umpires adjudged him accountable for a ‘short run’ during India’s second T20I versus South Africa.

    At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, India, having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, are on the driving seat against South Africa. The Men in Blue, at the time of writing, are 162/2 after 15.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav is at the crease, batting on 41 off 14 balls, with Virat Kohli, who is on 16 off 13 balls.

    During the 14th over of India’s innings, a surprising incident occurred in Guwahati which was never anticipated by the spectators. On the fifth ball of the over, bowled by Wayne Parnell, Kohli flicked the delivery to the square leg region and was eager to complete two runs. However, the replay showed he did not drag his bat past the line while completing the first run, and as a result, the on-field umpire only awarded a single run. It was a rare sight on the cricket field, especially considering Kohli’s excellent fitness, and for obvious reasons, the internet did not take much time to react to that.

    Eventually, Kohli ended up unbeaten on 49 off 28 balls and the incident kept him from recording his 34th T20I half-century. 

    Rare thing from King Kohli.

    Is it? Never knew this!

    Gotta think of it!

    Lol! Yeah xD xD 

    Big question!!

    Same doubt!

    Tough things!

    Yes! Bit guilty about that.

    Hahahaha! Rolf :D :D

    Happens!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down