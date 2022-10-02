sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to match stoppage after snake invades the field in Guwahati

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    A snake entered the field in Guwahati on Sunday

    (BCCI)

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to match stoppage after snake invades the field in Guwahati

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:50 PM

    Oftentimes, officials stop cricket matches for multiple reasons and there are certain things that cannot be controlled. One such incident took place on Sunday in Guwahati during India’s second T20I versus South Africa when a snake managed to enter the field and took all the limelight.

    The second T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa is currently taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked India to bat, the Men in Blue got off to a fiery start, racing to 73/0 in eight overs. At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma was batting on 33 off 30 balls, while KL Rahul played the role of an aggressor, scoring 36 off 18 balls.

    At the end of the seventh over, however, an incident entirely took away focus from the cricketing action and took everyone by surprise. A couple of South African players pointed out that there was a snake on the field. As the players and the officials gathered near the pitch, the ground staff was quick to act. They ran onto the field and took little time to remove it from the stadium and soon after, the match was resumed. 

    Look who's here!! Special guest #Snake

    Last option to interrupt play! xD xD

    How? Why? 

    Yes buddy snake!

    Hahaha! No.6 is very dangerous!!

    Snake be like: Eh kaha aagaya maine🤣🤣🤣🤣 

    On top!

    Hahaha! Part of a life🤣🤣

    Next tigers and lions from zoo!🤣

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down