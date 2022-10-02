IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to match stoppage after snake invades the field in Guwahati

Today at 7:50 PM
Oftentimes, officials stop cricket matches for multiple reasons and there are certain things that cannot be controlled. One such incident took place on Sunday in Guwahati during India’s second T20I versus South Africa when a snake managed to enter the field and took all the limelight.
The second T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa is currently taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked India to bat, the Men in Blue got off to a fiery start, racing to 73/0 in eight overs. At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma was batting on 33 off 30 balls, while KL Rahul played the role of an aggressor, scoring 36 off 18 balls.
At the end of the seventh over, however, an incident entirely took away focus from the cricketing action and took everyone by surprise. A couple of South African players pointed out that there was a snake on the field. As the players and the officials gathered near the pitch, the ground staff was quick to act. They ran onto the field and took little time to remove it from the stadium and soon after, the match was resumed.
Look who's here!! Special guest #Snake
October 2, 2022
Last option to interrupt play! xD xD
Snake interrupts the play.— 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚍𝚒 (@nchaturvedi07) October 2, 2022
Bangladeshi spotted🧐 in #INDvsSA Match pic.twitter.com/Z9UYzDIN85
How? Why?
A snake... an actual snake 🐍 stopped play in Guwahati.#INDvSA— Abhijeet (@abhi_nufc) October 2, 2022
Yes buddy snake!
Snake on the ground pic.twitter.com/WSeBTbvVJZ— SANIL🐋 (@SanSunny5) October 2, 2022
Hahaha! No.6 is very dangerous!!
Match stop due to :-— Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) October 2, 2022
1 :- Rain 🌧️
2:- Bad Light
3:- Bee 🐝
4:- Sand Strom
5:- Wet out field
6:- Snake 🐍#INDvsSAT20I
Snake be like: Eh kaha aagaya maine🤣🤣🤣🤣
Snake on ground. Stopped play for few min pic.twitter.com/sDJvEhHl4G— ambrish gupta (@ambrishgupta11) October 2, 2022
On top!
Snake video pettandi ra evaraina 🤣🤣#IndvSA— Harish Varma (@harish_484) October 2, 2022
Hahaha! Part of a life🤣🤣
Snake Vacchindi Andi rah 😅🤣— Rishi (@RISHI0996) October 2, 2022
Next tigers and lions from zoo!🤣
Stadium lo snake ah😳— Vihuu😇 (@VihuTweets) October 2, 2022
