IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli star in India’s series-clinching win against South Africa

Yesterday at 11:17 PM
Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent 22-ball 61, coupled with Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 28-ball 49, helped India beat South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati. Riding on their excellent performance, the hosts posted 237/3 on the board before David Miller’s 47-ball 106 went in vain.
India defeated South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati to win the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue piled up 237/3 batting first and in response, South Africa closed on 221/3. David Miler and Quinton de Kock tried to chase down the target by establishing the highest ever fourth wicket stand against India in T20Is, scoring an unbeaten 47-ball 106 and an unbeaten 48-ball 69 respectively, but in the end, it proved to be too much. Deepak Chahar starred with the ball despite remaining wicketless, conceding just 24 off his four overs.
Earlier in the contest, India staged an excellent batting display altogether after Temba Bavuma won the toss. KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Rohit Sharma (43 off 37 balls) got them off to a blistering start, taking them to 96 off 59 balls without any damage. Virat Kohli (49* off 24 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls) then carried the momentum before Dinesh Karthik’s breezy seven-ball 17* took them to a monumental total.
Not to forget, Karthik played all six balls in the final over meaning Kohli fell one run short of his 34th half-century. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj impressed with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4-0-23-2.
October 2, 2022
India won t20i series against strong south africans (QDK,Bavuma,miller,markram,Nortje,rabada,Lungi Ngidi)— Sushanth (@Sushanth_12_1) October 2, 2022
Today India won not because of the exceptional bowling but shit bowling by South Africans today #INDvsSAT20I— Mantu Bhattacharya (@MantuBhattacha2) October 2, 2022
Another series won by India under Captain Rohit Sharma 🔥— Asha (@ashaa_45) October 2, 2022
Proud of you Captain @ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/yGvfhVT9xz
India won by 16 runs.— Deepak Kumar (@dkumar961688) October 2, 2022
First time in the history of cricket— BharatJodo (@BharatjodoRaga) October 2, 2022
India won the series vs South africa in india@ProteasMenCSA@BCCI#INDvsSAT20I
India Won the Match & the series— 🔥 Kittu 🔥 (@FriendlyDude03) October 2, 2022
David Miller🙇♂️🙇♂️— Yash Jain (@YashJain88) October 2, 2022
Sorry SKY, But Arshdeep Takes This One 🙈🙈#IndiaVsSouthAfrica #IndiavsSouthAfrica @arshdeepsinghh @surya_14kumar
Sensational century from David Miller off 46 balls with back-to-back sixes!!!!— Shoaib Evon (@shoaib_evon) October 2, 2022
Outstanding innings!!!#INDvSA #Miller
Surya kumar yadav won the match #INDvSA— SAHEZ (@sahez_22) October 2, 2022
Indian Fans after seeing India's Bowling Stats.#INDvsSAT20I #ViratKohli𓃵 #arshdeepsingh #worstbowling #indwin pic.twitter.com/H5L7SvIe4x— Pranav (@talkpranav) October 2, 2022
