IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli star in India’s series-clinching win against South Africa

India defeated South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati to win the three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue piled up 237/3 batting first and in response, South Africa closed on 221/3. David Miler and Quinton de Kock tried to chase down the target by establishing the highest ever fourth wicket stand against India in T20Is, scoring an unbeaten 47-ball 106 and an unbeaten 48-ball 69 respectively, but in the end, it proved to be too much. Deepak Chahar starred with the ball despite remaining wicketless, conceding just 24 off his four overs.