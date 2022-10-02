IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant drops the ball and Rohit Sharma narrowly avoids a ‘low blow’

Today at 9:23 PM
Cricketers often endure unexpected blows, and sometimes, they become too much to sustain. One such incident nearly took place during India’s second T20I against South Africa when a Deepak Chahar outswinger slipped from Rishabh Pant’s gloves, only to strike Rohit Sharma’s stomach.
India are in complete charge against South Africa on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati, and are on their way to taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After being set a gigantic target of 238, the Proteas were left reeling at 5/2 in 2.1 overs, with skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw already sent back to the pavilion.
Deepak Chahar began the second innings with a maiden over and seemed to be at his best much like the series opener. Bavuma had no clue how to eke out runs but his play and misses did lead to a funny incident on the fourth ball.
Chahar’s fiery outswinger shaped away from his bat and headed to Rishabh Pant’s big gloves. However, the wicketkeeper failed to collect the ball as it eventually hit Rohit Sharma’s stomach.
The Internet did not take much time to react to the incident.
Ouchhhh!!!!
Ooops moment!
🚨 For those who missed the dropped catch in the last over.#IndvsSA #CricketTwitter#RohitSharma #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/7QcgPyxjkO— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 2, 2022
Lol!
Rishabh Pant confirming his spot in the team for the next match 😄#INDvsSAT20I #SAVSIND #SAvsIND #RishabhPant #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/RAuHZ8da3F— Chinoy (@Chinoyster) October 2, 2022
Hahaha! Looks so funny😂😂
Sharma Ji Ki ghunghru bajte bajte bache 😂#RohitSharma𓃵 #RishabhPant#INDvSA— Arpit Nema (@arpit_nema23) October 2, 2022
Just miss!😂
That oops moment #INDvSA 😬— Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) October 2, 2022
Feat. #RohitSharma & #rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/xXTuik09sF
Lol!!!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂
#rohitsharma distroying rishabh pant career— Himanshu rajput (@Himanshu90093) October 2, 2022
Le #rishabhpant- pic.twitter.com/5WWzxbaPyy
Sweriously???😂
Rishabh Pant trying to break Rohit Sharma's balls.#INDvSA— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) October 2, 2022
No comments!
Rishabh Pant Rohit Sharma ke “Vansh” ke Sath khelte hue😹— Indrajit (@Lotus_indrajit) October 2, 2022
Gentleman game!😂
Rishabh Pant Seen Violeting Rohit Sharma for not giving him batting!#RishabhPant #RohitSharma #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #SuryakumarYadav #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qXUcPeLJlf— Vedant (@vedant_2222) October 2, 2022
He didn't do it intentionally!😂
Yeh Rishabh pant Rohit sharma k akhrot kyu tod rha hai .#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FmV629zCsY— HELLO CHATTER (@KNOWYOURDAY1) October 2, 2022
