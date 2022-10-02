sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant drops the ball and Rohit Sharma narrowly avoids a ‘low blow’

    Rohit Sharma could not help but laugh after narrowly avoiding a severe blow in the second T20I

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:23 PM

    Cricketers often endure unexpected blows, and sometimes, they become too much to sustain. One such incident nearly took place during India’s second T20I against South Africa when a Deepak Chahar outswinger slipped from Rishabh Pant’s gloves, only to strike Rohit Sharma’s stomach.

    India are in complete charge against South Africa on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati, and are on their way to taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After being set a gigantic target of 238, the Proteas were left reeling at 5/2 in 2.1 overs, with skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw already sent back to the pavilion.

    Deepak Chahar began the second innings with a maiden over and seemed to be at his best much like the series opener. Bavuma had no clue how to eke out runs but his play and misses did lead to a funny incident on the fourth ball.

    Chahar’s fiery outswinger shaped away from his bat and headed to Rishabh Pant’s big gloves. However, the wicketkeeper failed to collect the ball as it eventually hit Rohit Sharma’s stomach.

    The Internet did not take much time to react to the incident.   

