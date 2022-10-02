IND vs SA, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant drops the ball and Rohit Sharma narrowly avoids a ‘low blow’

India are in complete charge against South Africa on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati, and are on their way to taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. After being set a gigantic target of 238, the Proteas were left reeling at 5/2 in 2.1 overs, with skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw already sent back to the pavilion.