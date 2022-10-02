IND vs SA 2022 | Rain could play spoilsport in second game of ongoing T20I series in Guwahati

Today at 1:28 PM
As per weather forecasts predicted by Accuweather and Weather.com, there are chances of rain interrupting the second T20I of the India-South Africa series. The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati starting from 7 PM IST and the hosts would look to seal the series.
As per the weather forecast by Accuweather, there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport in the second T20I of the India-South Africa series. For the first two hours till 9, chances of rain lie between 34 to 40 % while humidity is predicted to be around 76%. The probability of rain further elevates after that taking it up to 49%.
Weather.com has predicted heavy chances of rain from the start of the match. They mention 53% rain probability at the start while it revolves between 75% to 85% till 10:30. Also, the humidity during the match will be around 85% to 90%.
India registered a dominating win in the first match of the series restricting South Africa to a low total. They won comfortably with eight wickets as Arshdeep Singh was the peak of the bowlers with three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel picked a couple of wickets. The hosts would look to win the series in the second game while South Africa will aim to script a comeback with a win.
