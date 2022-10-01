Women’s Asia Cup | Was eager to play after not touching the bat for six weeks, reveals Jemimah Rodrigues

Today at 5:56 PM
After shining with the bat in India’s 41-run win against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues has revealed that she was excited for her return to cricket following her hand injury last month. Rodrigues top-scored with a 53-ball 76 to be fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match.
India Women on Saturday began their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing 41-run win over Sri Lanka Women in Match 2 of the Asia Cup in Sylhet. They rode on Jemimah Rodrigues' superb 53-ball 76 to post 150/6 and then skittled out for 109 in 18.2 overs. Dayalan Hemalatha took three wickets, while Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece. Harmanpreet Kaur gave the support Rodrigues required, scoring 33 off 30 balls.
Speaking at the post-match press presentation, Rodrigues seemed delighted after chipping in with useful contributions to India's win. The 22-year-old then revealed she did not touch the bat for six weeks since sustaining a hand injury last month while playing Women's Hundred for Northern Superchargers. She further went on to say that they will try to carry the momentum in the tournament's upcoming fixtures.
"I was eager to play, after not touching the bat for six weeks. But my parents, coaches, and the staff helped me to recover, so thanks to them. I would like to thank Mumbai where it's hot, so I got acclimatized to it. I had plans and had prepared well to play on slow, turning tracks which helped to express myself today," Rodrigues said after winning the Player of the Match award.
"We will take the win, the bowlers did well, this is the confidence we want to build on. The discussion coming in was that we've set the standard and want to get it higher now."
India will next play against Malaysia Women on Monday at the same venue.
A winning start for India in the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🎉#INDvSL | Scorecard: https://t.co/G29ZQNcPBs pic.twitter.com/YgxrrDZQe3— ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.