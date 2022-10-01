Women’s Asia Cup | Internet reacts to Pooja Vastrakar leaving the field after TV Umpire controversially gives her run-out

Today at 3:50 PM
Despite the usage of modern technologies, on-field umpires, as well as TV umpires make certain mistakes that leave everyone by surprise. One such thing happened on Saturday during the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup when Pooja Vastrakar, despite completing two runs as the replay showed, was given out.
In the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup, India are in complete charge against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. At the time of writing, Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, are left reeling at 63/5 after 11.1 overs, needing 88 more runs from 53 balls after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 150/6 batting first.
However, India’s innings did not end like the way they would have ideally liked to be finished. They could only manage five runs from the final over, which too included a run-out. But it was not a usual run out as many could have thought.
The penultimate ball of the 20th over, bowled by Achini Kulasuriya, was pitched outside off stump. Pooja Vastrakar, who was on strike, drove that towards deep cover for two runs. She seemed to have completed the two runs in real time, but the on-field umpires decided to go upstairs for double-check.
Then, the replay showed Vastrakar reached the crease – only just – before Sri Lankan keeper Anushka Sanjeewani broke the bails. It was clearly visible that Vastrakar was there at the crease even by the frame-by-frame replay, but the TV umpire thought the opposite. As a result, she was given out on screen, and Vastrakar had to return to the pavilion.
Cotroversial!
October 1, 2022
And she walking back!
October 1, 2022
well played
Well played Jemimah Rodrigues #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/1hwtClJAeL— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 1, 2022
Rocket!
#AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 1, 2022
That is some run out by Deepti Sharma! Picks up the ball, does a 360 turn and nails the throw. Super stuff. https://t.co/cq2juOAycr pic.twitter.com/8VyMLkWKVo
LOL!
#INDvSL #AsiaCup— CricketRockerZZ 🧢 (@CricketRockerZZ) October 1, 2022
3rd Umpire before giving Pooja Vastrakar run out. pic.twitter.com/uPX0gRThNJ
Umpire must resign
#AsiaCup2022 if this is out then umpire should resign immediately 🤯🤯 #INDvSL @BCCIWomen @WomensCricZone pic.twitter.com/aDpiR379qf— Akash Kumar (@Akash899244) October 1, 2022
Amazing
What a innings Jemi your are beauty of india women cricket #INDvSL— Semsan Khristi🇮🇳 (@SemsanKhristi) October 1, 2022
With love 💕😘 pic.twitter.com/oX1PsgDtPF
Can't believe
Third umpire 🙁😞 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Lm2A7qUr58— Rajwadi 🇮🇳💗 (@rajwadiiiii) October 1, 2022
Correct
3rd umpire needs 4th umpire now . reply shows she is grounded clearly still umpire given out #INDvSL #WomensCricket #asiacupwomen2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/wR26XMfJIo— Anoop kulkarni (@Anoopkulkarni6) October 1, 2022
Poor decision
That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.