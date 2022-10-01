Women’s Asia Cup | Internet reacts to Pooja Vastrakar leaving the field after TV Umpire controversially gives her run-out

In the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup , India are in complete charge against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. At the time of writing, Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, are left reeling at 63/5 after 11.1 overs, needing 88 more runs from 53 balls after the Harmanpreet Kaur -led side posted 150/6 batting first.

However, India’s innings did not end like the way they would have ideally liked to be finished. They could only manage five runs from the final over, which too included a run-out. But it was not a usual run out as many could have thought.

The penultimate ball of the 20th over, bowled by Achini Kulasuriya, was pitched outside off stump. Pooja Vastrakar, who was on strike, drove that towards deep cover for two runs. She seemed to have completed the two runs in real time, but the on-field umpires decided to go upstairs for double-check.

Then, the replay showed Vastrakar reached the crease – only just – before Sri Lankan keeper Anushka Sanjeewani broke the bails. It was clearly visible that Vastrakar was there at the crease even by the frame-by-frame replay, but the TV umpire thought the opposite. As a result, she was given out on screen, and Vastrakar had to return to the pavilion.