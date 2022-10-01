WATCH | Aleem Dar’s hilarious attempt to get out of way on Haider Ali’s pull hurt his legs

England are playing a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan currently and the series is leveled at 3-3. The team outplayed the hosts in the sixth T20I chasing a target of 170 with around five overs to spare. Babar Azam scored a half-century for the hosts but none were able to support from the other end and they were not able to post a huge total. However, Haider Ali’s stay at the crease involved the funniest incident of the match.