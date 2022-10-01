WATCH | Aleem Dar’s hilarious attempt to get out of way on Haider Ali’s pull hurt his legs

Today at 10:38 AM
Umpires usually like to stay out of action in a cricket match and focus on giving decisions. However, one of the renowned umpires, Aleem Dar got involved in the action in Pakistan-England T20I as he tried to get out of the way of Haider Ali’s pull but was hit on the legs instead in a funny incident.
England are playing a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan currently and the series is leveled at 3-3. The team outplayed the hosts in the sixth T20I chasing a target of 170 with around five overs to spare. Babar Azam scored a half-century for the hosts but none were able to support from the other end and they were not able to post a huge total. However, Haider Ali’s stay at the crease involved the funniest incident of the match.
Richard Gleeson was bowling the sixth over of the innings and Haider Ali was facing the penultimate delivery of the over. He bowled a short of a length delivery and Haider smashed it square off the wicket for a pull. The shot went towards umpire Aleem Dar who jumped and turned to get out of the way but failed in his attempt. The ball hit his legs but the incident brought smiles to everyone’s faces including Aleem Dar himself.
Ouch! 😬#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/DaD6EwSaVV— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022
