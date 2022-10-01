T20 World Cup 2022 | Waiting for the official confirmation of Jasprit Bumrah’s situation, remarks Rahul Dravid

"I haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. They ruled him out for this series, and he's being assessed. We'll know in due course what happens in the future. Obviously, till he's completely ruled out, till I get official confirmation that he's ruled out, we'll always be hopeful, right? We'll always hope for the best, for us as a team, and also for Jasprit as an individual. We will always hope for the best," Dravid told the reporters ahead of India's second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, which they are currently leading by 1-0.