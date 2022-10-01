T20 World Cup 2022 | Waiting for the official confirmation of Jasprit Bumrah’s situation, remarks Rahul Dravid

Today at 8:22 PM
Ahead of their second T20I against South Africa, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has not revealed any new update on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. Instead, Dravid has remarked that he, like many others, is waiting for the official confirmation regarding Bumrah's availability in the next T20 World Cup.
Ardent Indian cricket fans are in absolute shambles ever since they heard the news of Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability in the ongoing South Africa series. There have been multiple reports which claimed that Bumrah is all set to miss the forthcoming T20 World Cup as well in the next month in Australia. Safe to say, if that happens, it could be a major setback for Rohit Sharma and his boys as Ravindra Jadeja -- another integral part of India's current T20I setup -- has already been ruled out of the mega event.
Ahead of India's second T20I against South Africa, head coach Rahul Dravid did not say anything new on Bumrah's current fitness. Rather, Dravid stated we all should be 'hopeful' about Bumrah's presence in the T20 World Cup and should wait for the official confirmation.
"I haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. They ruled him out for this series, and he's being assessed. We'll know in due course what happens in the future. Obviously, till he's completely ruled out, till I get official confirmation that he's ruled out, we'll always be hopeful, right? We'll always hope for the best, for us as a team, and also for Jasprit as an individual. We will always hope for the best," Dravid told the reporters ahead of India's second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, which they are currently leading by 1-0.
"As of now, officially he has been ruled out of this T20 series against South Africa - these two games. He has gone to the NCA, and we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. We will see what happens over the next few days, and once we get some official confirmation, we'll be able to share that."
Bumrah was sidelined since July before returning to cricket in the recently-concluded Australia series. However, due to back complaints, he has been ruled out of the South Africa series and is now required surgery, as reported by multiple media outlets.
