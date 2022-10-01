Rohit Sharma will score a hundred in T20 World Cup, asserts Graeme Swann

Today at 11:29 AM
Graeme Swann has backed India opener Rohit Sharma to perform at his best in the T20 World Cup claiming that the opener will score a century in the tournament. Swann also added that Rohit’s form shouldn’t be a concern for the Indian team and he is the right man to lead the national side.
India will fly to Australia after the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to acclimatize to the playing conditions down under where the T20 World Cup is to be hosted. Bowling has been an area of concern for the Indian team but their batting unit is looking solid. The team is consistently posting big totals with their new attacking approach and skipper Rohit Sharma has played a crucial role in it.
Indian batters failed to deliver in the two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the previous World Cup but they would look to put it behind them while going into the upcoming edition in Australia. Rohit has been giving explosive starts to the Indian team but he has failed to capitalise on them to convert into a big score. India would bank upon him to play a big knock in the World Cup.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann has backed Rohit to contribute heavily with the bat in T20 World Cup and has claimed that he will score a century in the tournament.
"It’s just form. When you play cricket, this gets thrown around a lot, the captaincy pressure and everything. People used to talk about Virat at RCB. As a batsman, you are not thinking about captaincy when you go out and bat, you go out with a clear mind and focus on the ball," Swann told Sports 18.
"Rohit is definitely the player who will get a hundred in the T20 World Cup. I have absolutely no doubt about it. I have no worries about Rohit Sharma. He is the right man to lead, and he has not been in his best form, but India are consistently posting big scores."
India will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.
