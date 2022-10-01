PAK vs ENG | If you stick to process, no need to slog, Moeen Ali applauds England batters

Chasing the target turned out to be a walk in the park for England as they hunted it down in 14.3 overs and lost only a couple of wickets. Philip Salt led the run-chase playing a sublime knock of unbeaten 88 runs from 41 balls. It was a clean hitting from the English side and so they chased down the target with an extraordinary run-rate of 11.72. Reflecting on the match result, Moeen Ali reckoned that England’s batting lineup has shown that if you stick to the process, there is no need to take a swing at every delivery.