PAK vs ENG | If you stick to process, no need to slog, Moeen Ali applauds England batters

Moeen Ali has praised the England batters after winning against Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20I saying that there is no need to slog every time if the batters stick to the process. He mentioned that the batting was outstanding and it was an impressive performance from the team.
England have leveled the ongoing T20I series against England by 3-3 winning the sixth T20I on Friday. The team won the game by eight wickets outplaying the hosts and the series decider will be played on October 2. England won the toss and elected to field first. Babar Azam was the highest run-scorer in the innings and he played an anchor role with his knock of unbeaten 87 runs from 59 balls. David Willey and Sam Curran picked a couple of wickets and the hosts posted a total of 169/6.
Chasing the target turned out to be a walk in the park for England as they hunted it down in 14.3 overs and lost only a couple of wickets. Philip Salt led the run-chase playing a sublime knock of unbeaten 88 runs from 41 balls. It was a clean hitting from the English side and so they chased down the target with an extraordinary run-rate of 11.72. Reflecting on the match result, Moeen Ali reckoned that England’s batting lineup has shown that if you stick to the process, there is no need to take a swing at every delivery.
"Very happy, thought the way we batted, in particular, was outstanding. Shows if you stick to the process, you don't have to slog you can play proper shots. And I thought the seamers were outstanding today. If you don't lose wickets early on you can keep going. Good base, good shots, really impressive performance,” Ali stated in the post-match press conference.
Jos Buttler has been on the sidelines due to a calf injury lately. He hasn’t played a single game against Pakistan in the ongoing series. The team would like him to play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup and so Moeen Ali has stated that they will decide whether to risk him for the last game of the series or not depending on his recovery.
“[Buttler] He's feeling good, been training a bit more. Whether or not we risk him for one game, we'll see,” he explained.
