PAK vs ENG | Haider Ali becomes second Pakistan cricketer after Naseem Shah to suffer viral illness

With the ongoing T20I series between England and Pakistan leveled at 3-3, the series decider will be an intense affair. Pakistan have been doing well throughout the series in spite of their middle order not performing up to the mark. However, the team has suffered a blow as Haider Ali has been admitted to the hospital due to a viral illness. Haider scored 18 runs from 14 balls in the sixth T20I but felt dizzy in the dressing room and was substituted. He had a below-par series so far registering scores of 11,3, 4, and 18.