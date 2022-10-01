PAK vs ENG | Haider Ali becomes second Pakistan cricketer after Naseem Shah to suffer viral illness

Today at 1:43 PM
Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was taken to the hospital due to a viral illness during the ongoing T20I series against England. Haider is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player to suffer viral illness after Naseem Shah and the team’s batting unit might miss his services in upcoming games.
With the ongoing T20I series between England and Pakistan leveled at 3-3, the series decider will be an intense affair. Pakistan have been doing well throughout the series in spite of their middle order not performing up to the mark. However, the team has suffered a blow as Haider Ali has been admitted to the hospital due to a viral illness. Haider scored 18 runs from 14 balls in the sixth T20I but felt dizzy in the dressing room and was substituted. He had a below-par series so far registering scores of 11,3, 4, and 18.
Haider is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player to suffer viral illness after Naseem Shah. Shah spent two nights in a local hospital in Lahore. Also, he was ruled out of the remaining two T20Is after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. With Naseem Shah being unavailable for the last T20I and the possibility of Haider Ali also missing out on the last match, Pakistan will have a challenge playing without their first-choice players.
Also, with the T20 World Cup to be played next month, Pakistan would prefer to keep their players fit for the showpiece event. They will be hopeful for a winning start in their tournament opener against arch-rivals India.
