sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Internet reacts to Ben Stokes’ noisy replies to Harsha Bhogle’s views on non-strikers' run-out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ben Stokes made some hilarious comments on Harsha Bhogle's tweets.

    (ECB)

    Internet reacts to Ben Stokes’ noisy replies to Harsha Bhogle’s views on non-strikers' run-out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:53 PM

    With Charlie Dean’s run out at non-strikers' end recently, the debate around the spirit of cricket has become a hot topic for a while. England Test captain Ben Stokes, too, has joined the party, posting a series of noisy replies to Harsha Bhogle’s views around the run-outs at the non-strikers’ end.

    A Charlie Dean run-out at non-strikers’ end, done by Deepti Sharma during the third ODI between India Women and England Women that took place at the iconic Lord’s, gave birth to debate around the ‘spirit of cricket’ recently. Some former cricketers got involved in the debate voicing their opinion in favour of bowlers dismissing non-strikers with a run-out during follow-through while a few have done exactly the opposite.

    Renowned India’s cricketing voice Harsha Bhogle on Friday posted a series of tweets sharing his perspective around the whole issue and backed Deepti Sharma by saying she dismissed the batter within the rules of the game and the criticism of her actions must stop. Bhogle also pointed out that it is a cultural thing and everyone should come out of the mindset that the things considered wrong by them must be considered wrong by the rest of the world as well.

    To this, Ben Stokes responded with a series of replies questioning Bhogle over mixing culture with people’s opinions. The current England Test skipper also shared his own example when he was brutally trolled for getting four lucky runs in the 2019 World Cup final, which England won by a whisker. Then Bhogle handled the situation calmly by telling Stokes that it is not his fault for thinking like that, and he will happily discuss face-to-face with him regarding the matter in the future.

    Twiterratis took note of the incident quickly and unsurprisingly, there have been a lot of reactions around their open conversation.

    LOL!

    It's run out not 'Mankad'

    Muffa supremacy

    Lickers

    4 sixes in a row

    RIP Logic

    Bring John Cena

    That's the culture

    Classic

    That will be epic

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down