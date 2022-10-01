Internet reacts to Ben Stokes’ noisy replies to Harsha Bhogle’s views on non-strikers' run-out

Renowned India’s cricketing voice Harsha Bhogle on Friday posted a series of tweets sharing his perspective around the whole issue and backed Deepti Sharma by saying she dismissed the batter within the rules of the game and the criticism of her actions must stop. Bhogle also pointed out that it is a cultural thing and everyone should come out of the mindset that the things considered wrong by them must be considered wrong by the rest of the world as well.