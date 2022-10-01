If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, that will be because of Suryakumar Yadav, proclaims Brad Hogg

The next edition of the T20 World Cup is all set to get underway on October 16 in Australia. There will be a lot of expectations on the heavyweights in the marquee event, as the likes of India, England, and the reigning champions Australia will be coming out with all guns blazing. However, there have been huge setbacks too for the Men in Blue as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah -- two of their stalwarts -- are reportedly set to miss out on the tournament.