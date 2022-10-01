If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, that will be because of Suryakumar Yadav, proclaims Brad Hogg

Today at 1:56 PM
Brad Hogg has lavished huge praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying the Indian batter will be clinical should they win the T20 World Cup this year in Australia. Suryakumar is having a dream year in 2022, having scored in excess of 700 T20I runs already, that too at an explosive strike rate of over 180.
The next edition of the T20 World Cup is all set to get underway on October 16 in Australia. There will be a lot of expectations on the heavyweights in the marquee event, as the likes of India, England, and the reigning champions Australia will be coming out with all guns blazing. However, there have been huge setbacks too for the Men in Blue as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah -- two of their stalwarts -- are reportedly set to miss out on the tournament.
Despite the injuries, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes there is still a thin chance for Rohit Sharma and his boys to lift the prestigious World Cup this year. And as per Hogg, if India manage to pull that off, Suryakumar Yadav, who is having a dream form in 2022, will be the key.
"If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, it will be because of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the most important player on the team as he is creative and inventive. He has a hundred in the shortest format and recently played a match-winning knock against Australia," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
"If they set a good platform and things are going really well, he can turn a 150-score into a 190-200 off his own bat. At No. 4, he’s got the best strike rate in T20I history. He’s got a good average to go with it as well. If the top-order loses early wickets, he comes in, sums up the situation, and works out how he’s going to put India in a position to give themselves the best chance to win."
Suryakumar notched his maiden T20I hundred earlier this year. He is currently leading in the most run-getters in T20Is this year, having scored more than 700 runs already at an impressive strike rate of over 180.
