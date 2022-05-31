IPL 2022 | Want to win World Cup for India no matter what happens, says Hardik Pandya

After winning the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans as their skipper Hardik Pandya has said that his next aim is to win a World Cup trophy for the Indian team. Hardik further added that he wants to give his best for the national team in the showpiece event and take them to a victory in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans recently won the IPL trophy and Hardik Pandya was the leader of the team. The franchise were playing in their debut season but put on a superb show to lift the silverware. Along with being the captain of the team, Hardik also played a vital role as an all-rounder. He scored 487 runs at 44.27 and picked eight wickets at an economy of 7.28.

He capped off a fantastic season with three wickets and 34 runs in the final for the team. Also, he has been selected for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. After leading his team to a title run, Hardik said that his next aim will be to help India win a World Cup trophy.

"Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens. I am gonna give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

"Playing for India has always been kind of [a] dream come true no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. The kind of love and support I have got is only from the Indian team point of view. Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens.”

Hardik played for Mumbai Indians till the previous season but was selected as the draft pick by GT for the current edition. The decision to appoint him as a captain was questioned by many considering his lack of experience in the role. However, Pandya scripted a memorable run for the team. He had also won the trophy with Mumbai Indians on four occasions. Pandya said that the victory is special for him as he won it as a captain.

"Obviously this will be a little special because I have won it as a captain. the four that I have won before this are equally special too,” he stated.

"Winning IPL is always special. I consider myself very lucky that I have played five finals, and have lifted the trophy five times. Obviously this will leave a legacy because we are a new franchise, playing for the first time, and we are champions in the first season. But the four that I have won before this were equally special."