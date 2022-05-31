IPL 2022 | Umran Malik reminds me of Waqar Younis, reveals Brett Lee

Today at 1:10 PM
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has praised Umran Malik for his exploits in IPL saying his pace and run-up remind Lee of Waqar Younis. Malik was impressive in the tournament with hsi express pace and scalped 22 wickets from 14 innings at an economy of 9.03 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 but it also saw the emergence of a lot of Indian youngsters throughout the season. Some of them impressed with their batting while some left an impact with their bowling. However, one youngster Umran Mali stood apart from all others with his express pace and ability to trouble batters with it. He was the middle overs enforcer for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scalped 22 wickets from 14 innings.
Malik played a crucial role for SRH in the league stage with his wicket-taking ability. Many of the former cricketers and pundits have praised his bowling and Brett Lee has also joined the list. Lee said that the Indian youngster reminds him of Waqar Younis with his run-up and the pace he generates in his bowling.
"I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind," Lee said to ANI.
Malik consistently clocked around 150 kph and also won the ‘fastest delivery of the match’ award 14 consecutive times.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.