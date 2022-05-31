IPL 2022 | Umran Malik reminds me of Waqar Younis, reveals Brett Lee

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 but it also saw the emergence of a lot of Indian youngsters throughout the season. Some of them impressed with their batting while some left an impact with their bowling. However, one youngster Umran Mali stood apart from all others with his express pace and ability to trouble batters with it. He was the middle overs enforcer for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scalped 22 wickets from 14 innings.