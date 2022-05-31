IPL 2022 | Sachin Tendulkar names his best XI of the tournament, appoints Hardik Pandya as captain

Sachin Tendulkar has named his best XI of the tournament and has picked Hardik as the captain for the brilliant leadership he showed in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler will open the innings in Sachin’s squad being the orange-cap holder with a whopping 863 runs. Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings along with him as he scored 460 runs at 38.33 for Punjab Kings. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and David Miller will play in the middle order. All of them had a terrific season as Rahul amassed more than 600 runs, Hardik contributed with the bat as well as ball and Miller enjoyed an extraordinary average of 68.71 in the season.