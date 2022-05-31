IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya can be the Indian captain in next couple of years, opines Michael Vaughan

Gujarat Titans put on a very impressive show in IPL 2022 and won their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Hardik was captaining a side for the first time and he was superb during his stint as a captain. The season was also quite productive for him as an all-rounder. He amassed 487 runs in the IPL 2022 and picked eight wickets. His contribution was important for the team and the all-rounder was selected in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.