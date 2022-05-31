IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya can be the Indian captain in next couple of years, opines Michael Vaughan

Today at 10:44 AM
Michael Vaughan has stated on social media that Hardik Pandya can become the Indian captain in the next couple of years after Gujarat Titans won IPL under his leadership. GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in final by seven wickets and Hardik Pandya played a vital role in the game taking three wickets.
Gujarat Titans put on a very impressive show in IPL 2022 and won their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Hardik was captaining a side for the first time and he was superb during his stint as a captain. The season was also quite productive for him as an all-rounder. He amassed 487 runs in the IPL 2022 and picked eight wickets. His contribution was important for the team and the all-rounder was selected in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.
Many former cricketers have praised Hardik for his leadership and Michael Vaughan has also joined the bandwagon. He posted on social media that the all-rounder can be an Indian captain in the next couple of years.
Fantastic achievement for a new franchise … If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past @hardikpandya7 … Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2022
Hardik will next feature in the limited overs series against South Africa starting from June 9.
