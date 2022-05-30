sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL Final 2022 | Former players shower heartfelt congratulations on Gujarat Titans for winning title in debut season

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Hardik Pandya after getting the IPL 2022 trophy.

    IPL

    IPL Final 2022 | Former players shower heartfelt congratulations on Gujarat Titans for winning title in debut season

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:39 AM

    Many ex-cricketers have taken to their social media handles to congratulate Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL 2022 by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Sunday. Notably, it was the Titans' debut season in the ten-team tournament, and they have emerged as the champions under Hardik Pandya.

    The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw new champions on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final was played between Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural edition champions, and the debutants Gujarat Titans. The Titans, who have been arguably the most consistent franchise throughout the season, had the last laugh as well as they registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against the Royals.

    Hardik Pandya stepped up on the big occasion. Firstly, with the ball in hand, he got the dangerous Jos Buttler, as well as Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer before finishing with excellent figures of 4-0-17-3. Then, while chasing an easy target of 131, he scored 34 off 30 balls before Shubman Gill hit the winning six in 18.1 overs.

    Many former cricketers have taken to their respective social media handles, mostly on Twitter, to congratulate the Titans, who had a breathtaking season under Hardik and the head coach Ashish Nehra. It is worth a mention that Gary Kirsten had been working as their mentor, while Rashid Khan was their vice-captain.

    Here are a few appreciations:



    UNDOUBTEDLY!

    THE BEST TEAM!

    A DREAM DEBUT!

    A LESSON!

    A GREAT WORK!

    WONDERFUL!

    WELL DONE!

    IPL CHAMPIONS!

    SUPERLATIVE PERFORMANCE!

    HARDIK PANDYA!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down