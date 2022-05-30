IPL Final 2022 | Former players shower heartfelt congratulations on Gujarat Titans for winning title in debut season

Today at 9:39 AM
Many ex-cricketers have taken to their social media handles to congratulate Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL 2022 by beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Sunday. Notably, it was the Titans' debut season in the ten-team tournament, and they have emerged as the champions under Hardik Pandya.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw new champions on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final was played between Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural edition champions, and the debutants Gujarat Titans. The Titans, who have been arguably the most consistent franchise throughout the season, had the last laugh as well as they registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win against the Royals.
Hardik Pandya stepped up on the big occasion. Firstly, with the ball in hand, he got the dangerous Jos Buttler, as well as Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer before finishing with excellent figures of 4-0-17-3. Then, while chasing an easy target of 131, he scored 34 off 30 balls before Shubman Gill hit the winning six in 18.1 overs.
Many former cricketers have taken to their respective social media handles, mostly on Twitter, to congratulate the Titans, who had a breathtaking season under Hardik and the head coach Ashish Nehra. It is worth a mention that Gary Kirsten had been working as their mentor, while Rashid Khan was their vice-captain.
Here are a few appreciations:
UNDOUBTEDLY!
A title win for the Titans!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 29, 2022
Undoubtedly the most consistent team of the tournament.
Well played and many congratulations, @gujarat_titans! pic.twitter.com/skjRJSsKCO
THE BEST TEAM!
Congratulations @gujarat_titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 29, 2022
Outstanding tournament for @hardikpandya7 & @ShubmanGill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side 🇮🇳 Last but not the least #Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya 🏆@IPL #IPLFinal #IPL
A DREAM DEBUT!
What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022
A LESSON!
Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2022
Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL.
Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/2sm2VLmARC
A GREAT WORK!
Congratulations @gujarat_titans for winning #IPL2022 .. and great work done by #Asishnehra #Garrykirstan and #Vickramsolanki 👍 https://t.co/PRcnZAHAzU— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 30, 2022
WONDERFUL!
Firstly Heartiest Congratulations to @gujarat_titans for a wonderful victory, @rajasthanroyals you were brilliant too! Secondly I am proud of each and everyone involved in this tournament to make this season a success. #IPL2022Final #GTvRR #TeamIplBcci 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d3EBPsXGWU— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 29, 2022
WELL DONE!
Well done GT! Especially Miller, Rashid, Gill, Saha and Shami. But above all Hardik!!! Excellence in 3 depts. What a revelation he has been! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 29, 2022
IPL CHAMPIONS!
Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win tHe IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2022
SUPERLATIVE PERFORMANCE!
GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022
many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy!
HARDIK PANDYA!
Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations @gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/9LtuqYqpAM— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 29, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.