IPL Final 2022 | Being part of IPL-winning team is biggest achievement of anyone’s career, reckons Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan has reckoned that winning the IPL trophy is the biggest achievement of any player's career after his side beat Rajasthan Royals in the final. Rashid, again, has been clinical with the ball this year, and he has also evolved himself into a brisk hitter.
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They chased down a below-par target of 131 with 11 balls to spare. It was a remarkable achievement by a franchise that made its debut this season, and the results came under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and his deputy Rashid Khan.
Rashid, who took 19 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.60 in IPL 2022, was delighted after winning the prestigious title. The Afghani sensation remarked that being part of an IPL-winning squad has been the biggest achievement of his career. He also credited Shubman Gill to anchor the innings in a crucial contest. Notably, Gill remained not out on 45 of 43 balls, which includes a match-winning six.
"Biggest achievement of your career is to be part of a winning IPL team. You always want to do well in big competitions like this. Winning tournaments like this, you'll need to put in a lot of hard work and this is certainly a high point of my career," Rashid told host broadcaster Star Sports.
"We adjusted quickly to the wicket, everyone took the responsibility. The middle overs were very important. So proud to be here with him [Gill]. Very hard working guy. I thought he was the one guy against whom I would have a bit of trouble but he was on my side."
In the final, Rashid took the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal and returned disciplined figures of 4-0-18-1.
