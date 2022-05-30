IPL 2022 | Jos Buttler-Yuzvendra Chahal become third duo in IPL history to win Orange Cap, Purple Cap from same franchise

Today at 12:49 PM
On Sunday night, for the third time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker of a season have been from the same franchise. They were the pair of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, and have won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively.
Buttler aggregated an impressive tally of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. He was followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, who had 616 runs. Chahal, on the other hand, had taken 27 scalps at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches. The second in the tally was Wanindu Hasaranga, who snared 26 wickets.
However, it was not enough for the Royals to lift the prestigious title this year. They lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Sanju Samson-led side could only manage 130/9 after opting to bat, and the Titans chased down the target in 18.1 overs.
In 2013, Chennai Super Kings opener Michael Hussey won the Orange Cap with 733 runs, while his teammate Dwayne Bravo sealed the Purple Cap with 32 wickets. The same feat was repeated for the second time in IPL 2017 when Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner won the Orange Cap with 641 runs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the Purple Cap with 26 wickets.
