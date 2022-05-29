Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 | Supernovas beat Velocity in final, win title

Dottin, after coming to open, hit 62 off 44 balls, with four sixes and one four, to get her side off to an ideal start. Harmanpreet Kaur then carried the momentum, scoring 43 off 29 balls before she was undone by Kate Cross. However, it was enough for the Supernovas to reach 165/7, which was a decent total batting first in the final. For Velocity, Cross, Deepti Sharma, and Simran Bahadur took two wickets each.