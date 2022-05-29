Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 | Supernovas beat Velocity in final, win title

Today at 9:48 AM
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas have defeated Velocity by four runs in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. They rode on Deandra Dottin’s 44-ball 62 to post 165/7 after being asked to bat, and then restricted Velocity to 161/8, courtesy of an excellent bowling show.
Supernovas clinched their third title in four editions of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Sunday at MCA Stadium in Pune. Deandra Dottin was the architect of their victory, as she contributed with both bat and ball to lift the title.
Dottin, after coming to open, hit 62 off 44 balls, with four sixes and one four, to get her side off to an ideal start. Harmanpreet Kaur then carried the momentum, scoring 43 off 29 balls before she was undone by Kate Cross. However, it was enough for the Supernovas to reach 165/7, which was a decent total batting first in the final. For Velocity, Cross, Deepti Sharma, and Simran Bahadur took two wickets each.
In reply, Velocity openers Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia failed to convert their starts into anything substantial. At No. 3, Kiran Navgire lasted 13 balls but failed to score a single run before she fell to Sophie Ecclestone. Laura Wolvaardt tried, scoring 65 not out off 40 balls, but it all went in vain as she did not find the required support. Simran Bahadur remained not out on 19-ball 20 as Velocity closed on 161/8.
Dottin picked up two wickets as well to be fittingly adjudged Player of the Match, as well as the Player of the Series.
