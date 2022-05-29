WATCH | Trent Boult’s heart-warming gesture wins young fan’s heart after Rajasthan Royals’ victory in Qualifier 2

Today at 10:30 AM
Players do receive a lot of love and support from the fans due to their behaviour on and off the field. Rajasthan Royals’ seamer Trent Boult was seen doing something very heart-warming when he gave his jersey to a young fan after Qualifier 2, despite there was a barrier between them in the stadium.
Rajasthan Royals had a resounding seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Pune. They will now face Gujarat Titans in the final at the same venue on Sunday with the aim to lift the title, which they last won in the inaugural edition (2008).
After winning the Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals' seamer Trent Boult, who returned impressive figures of 4-0-28-1 in the contest, was seen doing a heart-warming gesture. He gave his jersey to a young fan, who requested him for it. However, there was a net between them, but Boult made sure that the young boy could get that one by throwing it over the nets.
After receiving Boult's jersey, the young boy was delighted and even posed for a picture with a smile on his face. The video, which was shared by the Royals' official Twitter handle, went viral in no time. "How can you not love Trent Boult? 😍 Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB," they captioned.
Here's the video:
How can you not love Trent Boult? 😍— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022
Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB. 💗 pic.twitter.com/YrWgRsAgsN
